One Animated Show Proved Patrick Stewart Was An Underrated Comedic Genius

The world has lost a truly great talent. Legendary "Star Trek" and "X-Men" actor Patrick Stewart has died at the age of 86. A Shakesperian, classically trained actor who lent his talents to everything from the Marvel universe to thrillers like "Green Room," he's been a pop culture fixture for decades. But one thing he didn't get nearly enough credit for was being a downright comedic genius. One animated show proved that definitively.

Stewart voiced CIA Director Avery Bullock on "American Dad," dating back to the show's very first season back in 2005. For the last 21 years, he lent his voice to the show from "Family Guy" creator Seth MacFarlane. And while Stewart also occasionally lent his talents to "Family Guy," it was his work as the unpredictable Avery that cemented his status as a comic force to be reckoned with.

"Family Guy" has a reputation for getting away with just about anything, because they can use a cutaway gag to shoehorn something into an episode. "American Dad" doesn't get such narrative leeway. Stewart appeared in 125 episodes of the show, and almost every single time, he was amongst the most memorable characters, delivering some of the most gut-busting moments in those episodes, while serving the story at hand.

The best episodes of "American Dad" almost all feature golden line readings provided by Stewart. Avery memorably makes an impassioned speech about being a responsible cocaine user before declaring, ""Now, if you'll excuse me, I'm going to go party my nose clean off my face." Or there's Avery getting angry at a cat who won't give him the time of day before he topples her bed and yells, "Now where will you sleep, you ice queen?"