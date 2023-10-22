Patrick Stewart's Extras Episode Almost Fell Apart Because Ricky Gervais Couldn't Stop Laughing

Before he was known for taking Hollywood to task with scathing Golden Globes monologues or putting out controversial standup specials, Ricky Gervais was quite good at TV shows. When the original UK version of "The Office" became as popular as it did, it wasn't clear how Gervais and his writing partner Stephen Merchant were going to live up to it with their next project. But when "Extras" debuted on the BBC (HBO in the US) all the way back in 2005, the pair had proven naysayers wrong.

While "The Office" and the U.S. version it inspired have undoubtedly had much more of a cultural impact, Gervais and Merchant's second TV show often gets overlooked despite being arguably just as funny and perhaps even more heartfelt than the exploits of David Brent. In "Extras," Gervais played Andy Millman, a struggling actor looking for his big break while taking on small parts in bigger projects. Andy labors away as a background performer in multiple big-budget productions, several of which provide him with the chance to meet and interact with huge Hollywood stars, from Ben Stiller to Samuel L. Jackson.

That simple setup made for, I think it's fair to say, some of the most hilarious moments in modern TV history, particularly as the guest stars mostly played outrageous, over-the-top versions of themselves — Orlando Bloom's preoccupation with whether women find him attractive or Daniel Radcliffe's insatiable horniness being two examples. But Patrick Stewart's episode remains a standout for the brief interaction between him and Andy where the celebrated thespian reveals he's written a bizarre script featuring a vulgar character that uses mind control to strip women of their clothing. This short scene seems to have been too much for Gervais, who nearly derailed the entire episode by laughing too much.