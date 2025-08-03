The 15 Best American Dad Episodes Ranked

When "American Dad!" first aired on Fox, "Family Guy" comparisons were inevitable, especially since both shows were created by Seth MacFarlane. "Family Guy" had been through the wringer, undergoing multiple cancellations, only to come back out on top. "American Dad!" felt like a test to see if MacFarlane could get lightning to strike twice with a different show that nonetheless had many of the same qualities as "Family Guy." That includes talking animals, and the early seasons had a tendency to lean into cutaway jokes that "Family Guy" had become synonymous with.

Over the years, "American Dad!" moved to TBS and then back over to Fox, changing its style of humor along the way. The show's less about making fun of current events and more about seeing just how depraved the Smith family can become with a significant decrease in random cutaways. And for those who have followed "American Dad!" over the years, it's honestly kind of surpassed "Family Guy" in terms of quality, especially going into the later seasons. If you don't believe us, watch the best "American Dad!" episodes for yourself to see why Stan Smith (MacFarlane) outpaces Peter Griffin (also MacFarlane) at nearly every turn.