A Gory Horror Movie Starring Two Star Trek Legends Is A Hidden Gem On Netflix

Siege films are typically pretty stressful, but there's nothing quite like the "punks vs. Nazis" terror of Jeremy Saulnier's 2015 movie "Green Room." In a role very different from Captain Jean-Luc Picard on "Star Trek: The Next Generation," Patrick Stewart stars as Darcy, the leader of a group of skinheads operating in the Pacific Northwest. Instead of leading a starship through space, Darcy orchestrates the capture and murder of the members of the Ain't Rights, a punk band that finds itself in the wrong place at the wrong time. Among the members is the band's bassist, Pat, played by Anton Yelchin, who starred as Pavel Chekov in the Kelvinverse "Star Trek" films, making this one of the nastiest movies starring "Star Trek" alumni ever (and yes, that's including William Shatner in "Kingdom of the Spiders.")

In "Green Room," the Ain't Rights book one last show at a bar before heading home from their tour, not knowing it's a Nazi bar. When they discover that, play a cover of the Dead Kennedys' classic "Nazi Punks F*** Off," and subsequently witness a murder in the green room, Darcy and his skinheads decide to silence the band permanently. The resulting chaos is some of the gnarliest and most intense storytelling you can possibly watch, and the movie is currently streaming on Netflix.