Sinners Director Ryan Coogler Was So Repulsed By One Film's Gore That He Hired Its Creators

Ryan Coogler is one of the biggest and most respected filmmakers working today. From his breakthrough drama "Fruitvale Station" to making one of the biggest blockbusters of all time with Marvel's "Black Panther," the man truly doesn't miss. One common thread in his success has been Michael B. Jordan, who has collaborated with Coogler as a core star in front of the camera from the very beginning. This year, the two of them have reunited for "Sinners," an original, big-budget vampire flick being released by Warner Bros. Mainstream though the movie may be, Coogler decided to go big on the gore.

The film centers on twin brothers (Jordan) who are trying to leave their troubled lives behind and return to their hometown, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting for them. During a recent press event attended by /Film, and tied to the release of the new trailer for "Sinners," the director revealed that a brutal 2015 movie inspired him to hire some key behind-the-scenes talent. Coogler was asked what helped him lock in for "Sinners," which is his first horror film. "I would say it was the special effects, bro," he replied. "We worked with Mike Fontaine, who's incredible. He did a film called 'Green Room' ... Also another influence on this film."

Fontaine's credits are impressive, including everything from Scott Derrickson's "Deliver Us from Evil" to "The Batman." But it was director Jeremy Saulnier's "Green Room" that caught Coogler's attention. "I remember some of the effects, they weren't creature effects, but some of the effects just made me look away," Coogler said. "I sought him out and he was on the team that was making Colin Farrell into the Penguin."

Fontaine's job transforming Colin Farrell into Oz Cobb for "Penguin" is one heck of an accomplishment, one that quite a few people are familiar with. For those who perhaps haven't seen "Green Room," it sees a desperate punk band playing a gig at a Nazi bar when things go very, very wrong. They are locked in the club desperately trying to escape. Things get truly horrific and yes, gory. I won't spoil it but there's a scene involving a machete that will scar you (and is probably the moment that Coogler had to look away from).