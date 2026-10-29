Patrick Stewart: Hollywood Reacts To Death Of Star Trek And X-Men Actor
Editor note: this post will be updated with more reactions as more people who knew Patrick Stewart share their thoughts and memories.
Sir Patrick Stewart, who passed away today at 86 years old, was the epitome of a consummate English actor. A veteran of stage as well as both big and small screens, Stewart's career spanned as many roles, projects, and genres as years. Studying theatre during his school days and beginning to get parts in local theatrical productions around the time he was 15 years old, his first professional gig was in 1959. From there, Stewart went on to appear in over 100 different film and television roles, which isn't even counting his work in other mediums like theatre, video games, and more. His importance to several major popular franchises, most notably "Star Trek" and the "X-Men" series (and, by extension, the Marvel Cinematic Universe), means that Stewart has crossed paths with a wide variety of fellow thespians and artists.
As such, a large swath of Hollywood is reacting to Stewart's passing today. Everyone from fellow "Trek" alumni like George Takei and William Shatner to "Next Generation" costars Jonathan Frakes and Wil Wheaton to Stewart's fellow "X-Men" like Hugh Jackman are taking to social media to share their grief and appreciation. Even non-actors such as Marvel producer Kevin Feige and the showrunner of "Picard" season 3, Terry Matalas, are paying their respects. Patrick Stewart was a man who was beloved off screen and stage as much as on, so it's no surprise that the tributes keep rolling in. Here's some of what the industry has to say about Stewart's loss.
Hollywood remembers Patrick Stewart
Many of the tribute to Patrick Stewart that artists are making on social media are succinct while being heartfelt, from Wil Wheaton's "Godspeed, Captain" to Jonathan Frakes' "Rest in peace my friend." Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige both left separate statements on Stewart's passing, with Feige remarking how he was "in awe" of Stewart when first seeing him on the set of "X-Men" as Professor Charles Xavier. Marvel Studios goes into further detail about Stewart's work as the character, explaining how he brought Xavier "extraordinary grace, intelligence, and humanity, defining the character for generations of fans." Hugh Jackman, who played Logan/Wolverine in the franchise, said: "I learned so much from him." Seth MacFarlane, who worked with Stewart on episodes of "American Dad!," "Family Guy," and "Ted," remembers him as "that rare actor who could take any bit of dialogue and elevate it, making a good writer sound great, and a great writer sound masterful."
Perhaps the most bittersweet reaction comes from William Shatner, who memorably shared the screen as James T. Kirk with Stewart's Jean-Luc Picard in 1994's "Star Trek: Generations." Shatner wrote "What a heartbreaking week it has been," referring to the recent passing of another "Trek" alum, Walter Koenig. He went on:
"Sir Patrick Stewart was a friend, a colleague, and a magnificent actor. From the stage to the bridge of the Enterprise, he brought intelligence, grace, and a deep sense of humanity to everything he did. Captain Picard stood for the best of us, and so did the man who played him. I was filled with affection and admiration for him and his work."
Stewart's reach was such that even effects companies like ILM and actresses like Lea Thompson, who was hired as a director on "Picard," have been compelled to offer their remembrances. Given his huge number of credits, there's no doubt that Patrick Stewart's work on screen will continue to be cherished for decades to come. However, the reactions pouring in from his fellow collaborators and colleagues seem to ensure that his reputation as a man as well as an artist will also be a lasting part of his legacy.
Patrick Stewart's reputation will last as long as his work
Hugh Jackman called Stewart "a tremendous friend and man." Seth McFarlane said Stewart "was also as humble as they come." "Logan" director James Mangold had this to say about his feelings on Stewart:
"RIP Sir Patrick. What an amazing life he led. As a brilliant and tireless actor from stage to screen to TV and back again, as a great collaborator, gentle soul and friend to everyone. I miss him already."
Kyle MacLachlan, who worked with Stewart on David Lynch's "Dune," shared behind-the-scenes pics from that set, and wrote: "I already miss you. You will always be my Gurney Halleck and I, your young pup." Macon Blair, Stewart's co-star in "Green Room," said, "What a thrill to get to work with him for a short bit of time. Such a gentleman, such a kind dude." Stewart's "Logan" co-star Dafne Keen also weighed in, writing, "He was such a kind, genuine, funny, unique, caring and charming man."
"I've known Patrick since we were both members of the Royal Shakespeare Company in 1965," wrote Malcolm McDowell, who also worked with Stewart on "Star Trek: Generations." "He will be missed by all his colleagues and fans around the world. It was a pleasure to have known and worked with him." Gates McFadden, another "Trek" co-star, added: "Great memories, [unforgettable] man. Rest in Peace." Anson Mount wrote a lengthy post about Stewart, stating: "I didn't know Patrick incredibly well, but I always knew him to be generous and gracious to a fault."
"I met him in my 20's on the set of Next Gen and from the very start he was incredibly kind to me, I was just a guest star but he was so generous," said Jonathan Del Arco, while Marina Sirtis posted an emotional video reaction to the news. The "American Dad" X account chimed in: "Thank you, Sir, for sharing your joyful spirit, inspiring voice, and willingness to be ridiculous." James Mcavoy, who played the younger version of Stewart's Charles Xavier, wrote: "First as a fan and then as a colleague I count myself lucky to have gone with you for a short time." And "Star Trek" writer Ronald D. Moore wrote, "He was The Captain, and he was My Captain. I loved his talent, his good humor and his integrity as an artist and a colleague and I find the world is a smaller place in his absence."
If there's one actor Stewart has been closely associated for so long, it's Ian McKellen, with whom he's worked on multiple projects, including "X-Men" films and stage productions of "Waiting for Godot." McKellen's tribute to the man mostly talks about Stewart's storied career, while adding: "He wore his heart on his sleeve, which made him a man to rely on, to admire and in my case, love."
It's become all too common these days to have to wrestle with an artist's work versus their dubious personal life, which is why it's so refreshing to see a beloved icon be celebrated not just for their art but for themselves, too. Sir Patrick Stewart will forever be part of the annals of Hollywood history, and so too his warmth as a person will not be soon forgotten.