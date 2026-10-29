Patrick Stewart: Hollywood Reacts To Death Of Star Trek And X-Men Actor

Hugh Jackman called Stewart "a tremendous friend and man." Seth McFarlane said Stewart "was also as humble as they come." "Logan" director James Mangold had this to say about his feelings on Stewart:

"RIP Sir Patrick. What an amazing life he led. As a brilliant and tireless actor from stage to screen to TV and back again, as a great collaborator, gentle soul and friend to everyone. I miss him already."

Kyle MacLachlan, who worked with Stewart on David Lynch's "Dune," shared behind-the-scenes pics from that set, and wrote: "I already miss you. You will always be my Gurney Halleck and I, your young pup." Macon Blair, Stewart's co-star in "Green Room," said, "What a thrill to get to work with him for a short bit of time. Such a gentleman, such a kind dude." Stewart's "Logan" co-star Dafne Keen also weighed in, writing, "He was such a kind, genuine, funny, unique, caring and charming man."

"I've known Patrick since we were both members of the Royal Shakespeare Company in 1965," wrote Malcolm McDowell, who also worked with Stewart on "Star Trek: Generations." "He will be missed by all his colleagues and fans around the world. It was a pleasure to have known and worked with him." Gates McFadden, another "Trek" co-star, added: "Great memories, [unforgettable] man. Rest in Peace." Anson Mount wrote a lengthy post about Stewart, stating: "I didn't know Patrick incredibly well, but I always knew him to be generous and gracious to a fault."

"I met him in my 20's on the set of Next Gen and from the very start he was incredibly kind to me, I was just a guest star but he was so generous," said Jonathan Del Arco, while Marina Sirtis posted an emotional video reaction to the news. The "American Dad" X account chimed in: "Thank you, Sir, for sharing your joyful spirit, inspiring voice, and willingness to be ridiculous." James Mcavoy, who played the younger version of Stewart's Charles Xavier, wrote: "First as a fan and then as a colleague I count myself lucky to have gone with you for a short time." And "Star Trek" writer Ronald D. Moore wrote, "He was The Captain, and he was My Captain. I loved his talent, his good humor and his integrity as an artist and a colleague and I find the world is a smaller place in his absence."

If there's one actor Stewart has been closely associated for so long, it's Ian McKellen, with whom he's worked on multiple projects, including "X-Men" films and stage productions of "Waiting for Godot." McKellen's tribute to the man mostly talks about Stewart's storied career, while adding: "He wore his heart on his sleeve, which made him a man to rely on, to admire and in my case, love."

It's become all too common these days to have to wrestle with an artist's work versus their dubious personal life, which is why it's so refreshing to see a beloved icon be celebrated not just for their art but for themselves, too. Sir Patrick Stewart will forever be part of the annals of Hollywood history, and so too his warmth as a person will not be soon forgotten.