Marvel Pays Tribute To X-Men And Avengers Star Patrick Stewart Following His Death At 86

Sir Patrick Stewart has died at the age of 86, and to say we here at /Film are heartbroken would be the understatement of the year. Whether you loved the actor for his work as the ever-decent Jean-Luc Picard in the "Star Trek" universe, his dramatic non-franchise efforts, or his fabulously filthy comedic ventures (I won't lie, he's even funny as the Poop Emoji in the otherwise terrible "The Emoji Movie"), he's left an indelible mark on the souls of generations of cinephiles and TV buffs alike. And that's without even getting into his run playing Charles Xavier, aka Professor X, the wizened leader of the X-Men, dating back to the game-changing 2000 box office hit "X-Men."

Stewart will return as the X-Men's patriarch for what will, sadly, be the last time in this year's "Avengers: Doomsday," and it's fair to say Marvel owes him an enormous debt it could never hope to repay. Rest assured, the folks at the House of Ideas are well aware of that, too, as you can see from the deeply reverent statement they've issued in response to the news of his passing: