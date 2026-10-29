Marvel Pays Tribute To X-Men And Avengers Star Patrick Stewart Following His Death At 86
Sir Patrick Stewart has died at the age of 86, and to say we here at /Film are heartbroken would be the understatement of the year. Whether you loved the actor for his work as the ever-decent Jean-Luc Picard in the "Star Trek" universe, his dramatic non-franchise efforts, or his fabulously filthy comedic ventures (I won't lie, he's even funny as the Poop Emoji in the otherwise terrible "The Emoji Movie"), he's left an indelible mark on the souls of generations of cinephiles and TV buffs alike. And that's without even getting into his run playing Charles Xavier, aka Professor X, the wizened leader of the X-Men, dating back to the game-changing 2000 box office hit "X-Men."
Stewart will return as the X-Men's patriarch for what will, sadly, be the last time in this year's "Avengers: Doomsday," and it's fair to say Marvel owes him an enormous debt it could never hope to repay. Rest assured, the folks at the House of Ideas are well aware of that, too, as you can see from the deeply reverent statement they've issued in response to the news of his passing:
"All of us at Marvel Studios are deeply saddened by the passing of Sir Patrick Stewart. Sir Patrick brought Professor Charles Xavier to life with extraordinary grace, intelligence, and humanity, defining the character for generations of fans, from 'X-Men' to 'Logan' to 'Avengers: Doomsday.' He was a singular talent, a generous collaborator, and a true gentleman. Our hearts go out to his wife Sunny, his children, his friends, and the countless fans around the world whose lives he touched with his art."
Marvel wouldn't be where it is today without Patrick Stewart
It's ironic that Patrick Stewart originally turned down the role of Professor X in "X-Men," only for him to go on and reprise the part in several other films over the course of more than a quarter of a century (including the highly emotional experience that is James Mangold's elegiac "Logan"). Of course, it's also telling that the actor only agreed to play the mutant mentor to begin with once he realized that X-Men stories are known first and foremost these days as a metaphor for the plight of marginalized people the world over. Such values are entirely consistent with the equally progressive and forward-thinking "Star Trek" property, which Stewart devoted almost 40 years of his life to being a part of.
"Avengers: Doomsday" was already slated to act as a loving send-off for the various stars of Fox's X-Men movies (or, at the very least, the lead into that in next year's "Avengers: Secret Wars"), so the fact that it will now serve Stewart's literal final bow in the world of Marvel will only make his scenes that much more bittersweet and poignant. And let's be real, however the rest of the film turns out, there's no question that Stewart will be quite excellent as he says farewell to his X-Men counterparts one last time. You can catch him in action when the movie hits theaters on December 18, 2026.