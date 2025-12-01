Why Patrick Stewart Agreed To Star In X-Men After Turning Down The Movie At First

Professor Charles Xavier is more than just a formidable mutant telepath. He's an activist who founded the Xavier School for Gifted Youngsters, which serves as a home for young mutants while also providing them the opportunity to hone their abilities. His complicated dynamic with Magneto partially stems from his assimilationist tendencies, which clash with Magneto's more assertive, often violent brand of mutant pride. While Professor X has undergone several iterations across countless comics, his activism has always been an integral part of his character, even when his morality has leaned towards grey areas.

This key character trait is the sole reason why Patrick Stewart, who primarily portrayed Professor X in the "X-Men" franchise (and the Marvel Cinematic Universe), accepted the role. Speaking to Smithsonian Magazine, Stewart clarified that he only said yes after learning that the character rallied for peaceful co-existence while fighting for mutant rights:

"I turned that down when it was first offered to me, and the director, Bryan Singer, whom I had not met, said, 'Please meet with me. I want to talk to you before we move on and talk to someone else.' And he talked to me about what he hoped to achieve with the first of those films; how the subject matter would be examining the rights of those who are different from others and asking, because they were different, did they have the same rights as everybody else."

Being a lifelong advocate for social justice himself, Stewart was drawn to this aspect of Professor X's character, as it promised a more grounded examination of the strained human-mutant relationship. What's more, the actor's initial hesitation stemmed from the fact that Stewart didn't know who Professor X or the X-Men were before he accepted the role.