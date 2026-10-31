5 Best Movies Like Love Of Your Life

Margaret Qualley's "Love of Your Life" has become a big hit on Prime Video. The Rachel Morrison-directed drama stars Qualley as Maya, a Boston nurse whose husband passes away during the global pandemic of 2020. Those expecting a romance along the lines of the film's fellow Prime Video hit "The Map that Leads to You," however, may have been surprised to learn that this movie isn't actually as interested in the "love" part of its title as it may have appeared at first glance, as it instead delivers a candid exploration of grief.

The film sees Maya retreat from society following her husband's passing. Clearly suppressing her feelings, she refuses to acknowledge her loss, literally running away from Boston and living a clandestine life in various countries around the world. It's not until she reunites with an old friend and decides to return to the home of her former mother-in-law, Catherine Keener's Ruth, that she finally accepts her loss and learns to value the life she still has. As Ruth tells her, "Stay in love with your own life while it's happening."

That's the message of "Love of Your Life," a title that slowly reveals itself to be an admonition rather than a description of Maya and her husband's romance. As such, if you're looking for movies along the same lines, there are plenty of romance-tinged explorations of grief to keep you in a perpetual state of emotional collapse. Here are the best movies like "Love of Your Life."