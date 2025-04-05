15 Best Sad Romance Movies That Will Make You Cry

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Romantic movies are usually medicine for the weary soul. They make you laugh as you watch two typically very different people fall in love, whether immediately or eventually. The ending may even leave you with a warmhearted sigh as they kiss and live happily ever after. It's a formula that is loved by many and has led to the 14 greatest romance films of all time. However, not all love stories have happy endings. Sometimes you just need a good cry, and that's where the sad romance subgenre comes in. These are the movies that help you feel all the feels, and it's a journey that can be painful and therapeutic all at the same time.

Advertisement

Here, we've assembled a list of 15 movies that will have you tearing through the tissue box. Some titles are sappy tales that have become a permanent part of pop culture, while other films offer a tragic romance for people who may typically be found watching a sci-fi adventure instead. So get ready for tears to come out of your face, and let's take a look at the movies that will have you crying well after the credits are over.