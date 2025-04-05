15 Best Sad Romance Movies That Will Make You Cry
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Romantic movies are usually medicine for the weary soul. They make you laugh as you watch two typically very different people fall in love, whether immediately or eventually. The ending may even leave you with a warmhearted sigh as they kiss and live happily ever after. It's a formula that is loved by many and has led to the 14 greatest romance films of all time. However, not all love stories have happy endings. Sometimes you just need a good cry, and that's where the sad romance subgenre comes in. These are the movies that help you feel all the feels, and it's a journey that can be painful and therapeutic all at the same time.
Here, we've assembled a list of 15 movies that will have you tearing through the tissue box. Some titles are sappy tales that have become a permanent part of pop culture, while other films offer a tragic romance for people who may typically be found watching a sci-fi adventure instead. So get ready for tears to come out of your face, and let's take a look at the movies that will have you crying well after the credits are over.
Love Story
"Love Story" has been making people cry since 1970. Based on the book by Erich Segal, the film follows the unlikely relationship between Jenny Cavilleri (Ali MacGraw) and Oliver Barrett IV (Ryan O'Neal). Their first meeting is a little unconventional, as Jenny turns an argument into a date. Oliver is taken aback yet smitten with this confident woman who comes from a social circle that is very different from his own. Oliver's father tries to put a stop to their romance, but they get married anyway. They are excited for their life together when Jenny is diagnosed with a terminal illness. Now, they must figure out how to make the most of each moment.
The movie was nominated for seven Academy Awards, and it also boosted the careers of MacGraw and O'Neal, giving them roles that they will forever be associated with. Their performances and Segal's script create a winning recipe that leads to a captivating story that will leave in a puddle of tears. It will also remind you, as the film's most famous quote says, love means never having to say you're sorry.
P.S. I Love You
A 30th birthday is a big milestone, but for Holly (Hilary Swank), it's a call to start a new life amid tragedy. Based on the book by Cecelia Ahern, "P.S. I Love You" begins with Holly grieving the death of her husband, Gerry (Gerard Butler). In order to help her find the joy in life amid her grief, Gerry leaves 10 letters for Holly to open, and each letter comes with its own challenge. One note tells her to try karaoke while another sends her out fishing. Each adventure helps her to discover new parts of herself while embracing her place in the world.
While many sad love stories focus on the journey from love to loss, "P.S. I Love You" stands out from the rest by focusing on the journey that comes after loss. This approach is a fresh take on sad romance as it follows Holly in her journey to take on her unknown future while remembering the good times. It's a story that makes for a relatable film that will have you laughing and crying.
Titanic
"Titanic" has one of the most devastating and hotly debated endings in cinematic history. Rose DeWitt Bukater (Kate Winslet) who is arranged to be married to the Cal Hockley (Billy Zane) when they board the Titanic. She feels hopeless until she meets Jack Dawson (Leonardo DiCaprio) who believes that life is a gift, and he knows that big surprises can happen at any moment. The one surprise that no one on the ship expects is their ship crashing into an iceberg, putting everyone's lives at risk. Jack ultimately sacrifices himself in order to save his true love.
Hollywood largely doubted "Titanic," but it proved the doubters wrong. The James Cameron epic won 11 Academy Awards, including Best Picture. While the film has now tugged at the heartstrings of generations, many viewers have criticized the ending. Jack freezes to death in the water as Rose clings onto a door. The reasoning behind Jack's death is that the door cannot fit both of them, but many believe that there is plenty of room. Cameron has since defended the ending, which continues to leave audiences in tears no matter what side they're on.
If Beale Street Could Talk
"If Beale Street Could Talk" is perfect for those who believe in soulmates. The 2018 film, based on the book by James Baldwin, follows Tish Rivers (KiKi Layne) and Alonzo "Fonny" Hunt (Stephan James) as they fall in love while living in 1970s Harlem. Their relationship is thriving when Alonzo is arrested for a crime he didn't commit. Tish is heartbroken yet she holds out hope. As they wait for a positive turn in Alonzo's case, Tish finds out that she's pregnant. Now she must rely on the support of her family who are fighting for Alonzo to come home.
/Film called "If Beale Street Could Talk" a cinematic wonder from Barry Jenkins, and this powerful drama will have you wiping away more than a few tears. Layne brings a spectacular performance to the screen as she plays a woman who is trying to find the silver linings while wondering if the future that she anticipated is gone for good. James brings an equally excellent performance as he tries to stay positive while stuck behind bars. It's a story about love and family that will tug at your heartstrings.
Autumn in New York
"Autumn in New York" has been drawing tears from audiences since 2000. The movie follows Will Keane (Richard Gere) who has come to the realization that settling down is just not what he wants to do. The middle-aged restaurateur focuses on no-commitment relationships, but all of that changes when he meets 22-year-old Charlotte Fielding (Winona Ryder). They quickly fall in love as Charlotte reveals that she has a terminal illness, and she doesn't have much time.
"Autumn in New York" is about living life to the fullest in a short amount of time. It's a premise that is steeped in grief, but the story still works to find the happy moments as Will and Charlotte face the uncertainty that comes with each day. Of course, it's not easy playing a role that requires both comedic timing and dramatic skill. However, Gere and Ryder make joy and grief palpable emotions with each scene, making viewers cling to their box of tissues.
Spoiler Alert
"Spoiler Alert" is the heart-wrenching, quietly devastating film based on Michael Ausiello's memoir, "Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies: A Memoir of Love, Loss, and Other Four-Letter Words." Jim Parsons portrays Ausiello, an entertainment journalist who falls for a photographer named Kit Cowan (Ben Aldridge). They're both different yet the same, and they realize that they're at their best when they're together. Kit is diagnosed with a rare neuroendocrine cancer as they start their engagement, and Michael must face a future without him.
The film begins with Kit's death before flashing back to pieces of their relationship. Starting the film at the end is appropriate given the title, but that opening also sets the film's emotional tone. While this is a movie about being there for your loved ones, there is still plenty of humor. The story is narrated by Michael who tells parts of the story through the lens of classic TV shows. It's an unexpected twist that helps viewers enter Michael's mindset. "Spoiler Alert" is an emotional rollercoaster and a balm to those who have suddenly lost a loved one.
The Notebook
Based on the book by Nicholas Sparks, "The Notebook" begins with an old man named Duke (James Garner), reading a romance story to a woman (Gena Rowlands) in a nursing home, where she's struggling with Alzheimer's disease. In the story Duke reads, a young Noah (Ryan Gosling) falls head over heels for Allie (Rachel McAdams). They're from two very different social circles, and Allie's rich parents don't approve of their relationship. They go their separate ways, and Allie starts a relationship with a rich lawyer. However, there might still be a spark left in their relationship that brings them back together. How does that tie to Duke and the woman he's reading a story to? Well, that's the part that will make you cry.
"The Notebook" is a modern classic thanks to captivating performances by the four primary cast members. Of course, the scene where Noah and Allie kiss in the rain is still a fondly remembered moment in pop culture. But the film's ending is still one of the most tear-inducing conclusions to ever grace the big screen. It's an emotional ending that touches the heart as viewers realize the power of true love.
One Day
Before "One Day" became a hit Netflix series, it was a big screen movie based on the book by David Nichols. Emma (Anne Hathaway) and Dexter (Jim Sturgess) meet in college. Though they have romantic feelings for each other, they decide to stay friends, and they make a pact to celebrate their friendship by hanging out on each anniversary of the day they met. For 20 years, they watch each other go through life's struggles, and they eventually find a way to be together. However, their happy future is soon cut short.
"One Day" chronicles the sweetness of friendship that is anchored in love. Emma and Dexter's relationship is a relatable one that is full of missed opportunities amid the normal chaos of life. Those missed opportunities will leave viewers in anticipation as they wait for them to realize that they were meant to be. However, that ending will bring the waterworks when all is said and done.
The Fault in Our Stars
Based on the book by John Green, "The Fault in Our Stars" follows Hazel Grace Lancaster (Shailene Woodley), a teenager who has been diagnosed with stage four thyroid cancer. She attends a cancer support group where she meets Augustus (Ansel Elgort), who goes by Gus. He is her opposite in many ways, but they each become the positive force that the other one needs. The movie concludes with Gus' funeral, and a letter from Gus reminds Hazel of all the memories they made together. He taught her how to live, and she has to continue to make the most of her life to honor his memory.
"The Fault in Our Stars" is an inspiring story that will leave you sobbing. While this is a story steeped in sadness, there are plenty of humorous moments, and many involve Gus who uses his dark sense of humor to cope with his cancer diagnosis. Those punctuated moments of humor offer levity while still recognizing the pain caused by cancer. It's a story that will leave you heartbroken and inspired all at the same time.
Atonement
"Atonement," based on the novel by Ian McEwan, follows Cecilia Tallis (Keira Knightley) and Robbie Turner (James McAvoy). Cecilia is from a wealthy family and Robbie's mother is their cleaning lady. They have feelings for each other and escape to the study to make love. However, Cecilia's little sister Briony (Saoirse Ronan) finds them and believes that her sister is being raped. Soon after that, Briony and Cecilia's cousin Lola Quincey (Juno Temple) is raped and Robbie is accused of attacking her. Cecilia proclaims that Robbie's innocent, but he is still arrested. The movie then follows Cecilia, Briony, and Robbie as they still think about that fateful day years later.
"Atonement" has a twist-filled ending that will leave you in a puddle of tears. With World War II as the backdrop, it should come as no surprise that more tragedy is waiting around the corner for our lovers, and the film's final revelations are an emotional gut-punch that hits hard.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
A Star is Born (2018)
The 2018 remake of "A Star is Born" (which builds on the three previous versions) focuses on a jaded country rock star named Jack (Bradley Cooper) who meets Ally (Lady Gaga), a singer who is struggling with her career. Their passion for music turns into a deep love that comes with its own struggles. Ally is about to go on tour when she realizes that she needs to focus on Jack's recovery from drug and alcohol addiction. She cancels her tour and tells him that she's focusing on her new album instead of telling him the truth. The film continues to show Jack struggling right up until the film's heartbreaking conclusion.
"A Star is Born" was nominated for eight Academy Awards. While it's a story that has been told several times before, this 2018 version of the tale offers a deeper sense of emotion thanks to the electrifying chemistry between Cooper and Lady Gaga. The haunting original music also adds to the emotional gravity. That includes Ally's performance of "I'll Never Love Again," which will make viewers shed more tears at the film's end.
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org
A Walk to Remember
"A Walk to Remember" is the sad romance that will forever be remembered by those who were teenagers in the 2000s. The movie, based on the book by Nicholas Sparks, focuses on Landon Carter (Shane West) who must complete community service at school after a prank gone wrong. He helps the drama club with their spring production and meets Jamie Sullivan (Mandy Moore), the sweet daughter of a local pastor. It's a rocky friendship at first, but that friendship turns into love. Their love is soaring until Jamie tells Landon that she has terminal leukemia. He then focuses on doing everything he can to help her enjoy the time that she has left.
Landon's thoughtfulness toward Jamie shows just how much he cares and that there is much more to him than meets the eye. Jamie shows Landon that life is what you make it and enjoying the small things is important. It's a heartfelt story that leads to Landon and Jamie's wedding, which won't leave a dry eye in the house.
Me Before You
"Me Before You" follows Louisa Clark (Emilia Clarke), who can't find the right career path. She goes through several jobs before she becomes the caretaker for Will Traynor (Sam Claflin), a young man who is left paralyzed after an accident. Louisa is ready to get to work, but Will is her reluctant patient. He comes around, and they soon fall in love. It's a romance that gives them both a new perspective on life. However, Will makes a choice that will change everything, and Louisa has to sort through what that means for her future.
Based on the book by Jojo Moyes, this romance will have your heart soaring thanks to this whirlwind romance, but it will also shatter your heart as the relationship deals with the complexity of Will's paralysis. Clarke and Claflin expertly ride the waves of this relationship, first by showing off their comedic talents with witty one liners, before trading levity for vulnerability that makes the audience feel the passion and pain that comes with their love.
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
What if there was a way to erase the memories from a failed relationship? If you did it, would you regret it? That's the question that the exquisite "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind" begs to answer. The 2004 film follows Joel Barish (Jim Carrey) and Clementine Kruczynski (Kate Winslet), a former couple who undergo a treatment to erase each other from their memories. However, Joel hides her in other memories, and they both find each other again. They later receive recordings about their past relationship, and they realize just how broken it was. However, their relationship doesn't have to end in pain again. Instead, they carve a new path and make new memories together.
The sci-fi twist on a breakup story is what makes "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind" so special. The idea of giving up significant memories in your life in order to avoid pain hits home for so many, and that's why it tugs at the heartstrings. The movie is not shy about proving how hurtful heartbreak can truly be, but it also shows that hope can come from pain. Though the movie may also be about a relationship that's doomed to fail, no matter how many times the try. Either way, it's a tearjerker.
About Time
"About Time" is a typical love story with a time travel twist. Tim (Domhnall Gleeson) wants to find love, and when he meets Mary (Rachel McAdams), he uses his quickly explained though briefly questioned time traveling ability from his father to his advantage. However, every change he makes in the past can cause ripple effects, which makes visiting the past more and more complicated as Tim and Mary stay together for years, beginning a family that can be drastically impacted by time travel. What makes this particularly painful is a development in Tim's family that makes time travel all the more desirable while simultaneously being more dangerous for his future.
"About Time" proves that there is beauty in life's imperfect moments. Those moments help define who we are, and they show us the people who love and care about us the most. While this is a romance movie, it is also a movie about the love that comes from family. It's a two-sided story that will have you crying as you remember your first love and the family members that you hold dear.