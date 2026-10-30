Patrick Stewart Starred In A Bizarre '80s Sci-Fi Horror Movie About Vampires From Space

Throughout his lengthy acting career, Sir Patrick Stewart (who sadly passed away this week) amassed an impressively varied collection of projects and roles. While his Shakespearean training and English pedigree allowed him to appear in all manner of prestigious roles, the man was also no stranger to genre. Nor was he scared of it; unlike the stereotype of a stuffy British thespian who turns up his nose at sci-fi or horror (as epitomized by Alan Rickman's Alexander Dane in "Galaxy Quest"), Stewart seemed to relish his work in genre films and television. Among his most famous works in the genre like "Star Trek: The Next Generation" and "X-Men," Stewart appeared in the likes of David Lynch's surrealist sci-fi "Dune," Freddie Francis' gothic horror "The Doctor and the Devils," and later, Jeremy Saulnier's grimy "Green Room."

Yet Patrick Stewart's most unusual performance in a genre movie has got to be as Doctor Armstrong in 1985's kooky sci-fi/horror opus, "Lifeforce." The film is a totally bizarre mixture of highbrow and lowbrow elements that will probably never be quite matched again. Adapted from Colin Wilson's 1976 novel "The Space Vampires" by co-writer Dan O'Bannon (of "Alien" fame), "Lifeforce" was directed by Tobe Hooper (of "The Texas Chain Saw Massacre" and "Poltergeist"), features an original score by Henry Mancini, and, being set in England, includes an ensemble of other such classically trained British actors like Peter Firth, Frank Finlay, and Michael Gothard.

It was also produced by notorious schlockmeisters Yoram Globus and Menahem Golan under their Cannon Films banner, meaning that there are copious amounts of gory practical effects and gratuitous nudity in the film. Given all this, Stewart's performance feels like the apex of the movie's charms: it's all at once gloriously gonzo while being respectably committed.