Aside from being a sci-fi and superhero icon and a legend of the stage, Patrick Stewart amassed an enviable list of guest roles in his time. The British actor was particularly good in comedic cameos, and that was no different with his guest spot on the legendary '90s sitcom "Frasier," in which he played a gay opera conductor who falls for Kelsey Grammer's Frasier Crane. It was, according to Stewart, his favorite ever guest role.

Stewart passed away at the age of 86 on October 29, 2026, and leaves behind an estimable legacy as one of the greatest actors of his generation. But as esteemed a star as he was, he was never afraid to poke fun at himself or undercut his refined manner. His guest role on "Extras" is a classic example, wherein the actor tells Ricky Gervais' Andy Millman that he's written a script which essentially amounts to a montage of scenes in which he uses mind control powers to relieve women of their clothes. No wonder Stewart's "Extras" episode fell apart because Gervais couldn't stop laughing. This might have been his best comedic guest spot, if it wasn't for his appearance on "Frasier."

Back in 2003, Stewart appeared in the Season 11 episode "The Doctor is Out," wherein he played the conductor of the Seattle Opera, Alistair Burke. Needless to say, Frasier and his brother, fellow aesthete Niles Crane (David Hyde Pierce), are delighted to run into Alistair at Café Nervosa. But it's Frasier who catches the conductor's attention, leading to a comical series of events that make for one of the best "Frasier" episodes and a brilliant guest performance from Stewart.