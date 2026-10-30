Patrick Stewart's Personal Favorite Guest Role Was On A Beloved '90s Sitcom
Aside from being a sci-fi and superhero icon and a legend of the stage, Patrick Stewart amassed an enviable list of guest roles in his time. The British actor was particularly good in comedic cameos, and that was no different with his guest spot on the legendary '90s sitcom "Frasier," in which he played a gay opera conductor who falls for Kelsey Grammer's Frasier Crane. It was, according to Stewart, his favorite ever guest role.
Stewart passed away at the age of 86 on October 29, 2026, and leaves behind an estimable legacy as one of the greatest actors of his generation. But as esteemed a star as he was, he was never afraid to poke fun at himself or undercut his refined manner. His guest role on "Extras" is a classic example, wherein the actor tells Ricky Gervais' Andy Millman that he's written a script which essentially amounts to a montage of scenes in which he uses mind control powers to relieve women of their clothes. No wonder Stewart's "Extras" episode fell apart because Gervais couldn't stop laughing. This might have been his best comedic guest spot, if it wasn't for his appearance on "Frasier."
Back in 2003, Stewart appeared in the Season 11 episode "The Doctor is Out," wherein he played the conductor of the Seattle Opera, Alistair Burke. Needless to say, Frasier and his brother, fellow aesthete Niles Crane (David Hyde Pierce), are delighted to run into Alistair at Café Nervosa. But it's Frasier who catches the conductor's attention, leading to a comical series of events that make for one of the best "Frasier" episodes and a brilliant guest performance from Stewart.
It's not hard to see why Patrick Stewart loved his Frasier experience
Patrick Stewart had many great roles outside of "Star Trek," but it seems his favorite guest spot involved courting Kelsey Grammer's psychiatrist. In a video from 2012, Stewart is seen on-stage as part of the "Destination Star Trek London" event, where he answers a question about favorite cameo roles by saying, "The one episode of 'Frasier,' I really enjoyed." It's not hard to see why.
"The Doctor is Out" sees one of Frasier Crane's callers outing him as gay while on the air, despite the fact that Frasier is straight. Hearing the call, Alistair assumes Frasier has, indeed, been prematurely outed and takes pity on the good doctor, inviting him to his performances and showering him with gifts. Soon, the pair are in the early stages of a relationship, with Frasier neglecting to tell his new partner the truth.
The episode sends up Frasier's selfishness rather than Alistair's sexuality — which is more than can be said for many shows at the time. "Damn my fatal allure," says Grammer's psychiatrist, entirely unaware of how pompous he sounds even after 11 seasons. Meanwhile, Stewart is clearly having a great time playing the urbane composer with a cheeky side, who by the end of the episode can be seen ballroom dancing with Frasier and thanking him for patiently waiting to consummate the relationship. It's also great to see two actors known for projecting a sense of refined sophistication appearing opposite one another in roles that play to their strengths while simultaneously poking fun at both of them. But this wasn't the first or last time the pair shared the screen.
Patrick Stewart demonstrated he really could do it all with his Frasier guest spot
Kelsey Grammer previously guest-starred on the 1992 "Star Trek: The Next Generation" episode "Cause and Effect," in which he played Morgan Bateson, captain of the USS Bozeman. As such, "The Doctor is Out" wasn't the first time he and Patrick Stewart shared the screen. Nor was it the last, as the two would go on to appear in "X-Men: The Last Stand" (2006) and "X-Men: Days of Future Past" (2014), with Stewart playing one of his best-known roles as Professor Charles Xavier and Grammer playing Dr. Hank McCoy/Beast.
Interestingly enough, Stewart told the Independent that despite having such a great time during his "Frasier" appearance, he was taken aback on set by one of Grammer's habits. It seems the sitcom star made a point of only learning his lines just before the cameras rolled, in order to maintain a sense of spontaneity. "I'm a huge admirer of Kelsey," said Stewart. "But I'd been warned by the cast, 'Kelsey will appear not to know it right up to the take. Don't be alarmed.'" That's exactly what happened, with Stewart going on to recall his experience of shooting scenes with Grammer. "We'd be running the script in the make-up run, and he still didn't know it. Thank God I'd been warned or I'd have run. But suddenly in front of the camera, bang, bang, bang, he was right on top of it."
As was Stewart, who immediately became one of the best "Frasier" guest stars. His appearance on the show was one of many instances in which he demonstrated his excellent comedic chops. The man really could do it all.