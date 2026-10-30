Patrick Stewart's Final Movie Roles Sum Up His Generational Talent

A light has gone out of the universe, as Sir Patrick Stewart died on Wednesday, October 28. The legendary actor's final film role will be "Avengers: Doomsday," scheduled for release on December 18, 2026, where he will again play Professor Charles Xavier. It's a fitting denouement; Stewart played Professor X across many films for 26 years, and he remains the greatest casting for a comic book superhero in history.

Stewart's penultimate role was a voiceover part in the whimsical murder mystery "The Sheep Detectives" (now available to watch at home), where he indeed played one of the sheep as part of an all-star voice cast including Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Bryan Cranston, Chris O'Dowd, and Regina Hall. His "X-Men" co-star, Hugh Jackman, plays the flock's shepherd and the murder victim at the center of the film's mystery. Stewart's character, Sir Ritchfield, is one of the oldest and most conservative sheep in the flock. If these last two roles don't sum up how eclectic Patrick Stewart's acting career was, nothing does.

From the 1960s to the 1980s, Stewart was one of the finest players in the Royal Shakespeare Company. On the screen, he made an impression in several BBC miniseries during that same period. To name only a couple, he played Vladimir Lenin, Bolshevik revolutionary and future founder of the Soviet Union, in 1974's "Fall of Eagles" and then Roman soldier Sejanus in the 1976 BBC adaptation of "I, Claudius."

Then, of course, it was also television that made him a legend when, in 1987, he took on the role of Captain Jean-Luc Picard on "Star Trek: The Next Generation," which he returned to for the last time in 2023 for the third season of "Star Trek: Picard."