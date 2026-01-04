Seth MacFarlane Created The Orville To Fulfill A Need Star Trek Had Abandoned

If one is feeling generous, one could easily count Seth MacFarlane's 2017 sci-fi/comedy series "The Orville" as a "Star Trek" series. Although MacFarlane was known for crass comedy shows and movies like "Family Guy," "American Dad!," and "Ted," he created "The Orville" to carry on the legacy of "Star Trek" more than he did as an excuse to make cheap sci-fi gags. There were, of course, plenty of gags and sitcom moments on "The Orville," but the spirit of the show was actually more grounded in Trek-like optimism than sex jokes and slapstick. It's certainly more mature than most of MacFarlane's fratboy-friendly animated shows.

MacFarlane has always been a Trekkie, going back to his childhood; one can easily find online a teenage fan film of MacFarlane imitating Captain Kirk. After he became successful, MacFarlane once actively sought to make a "Star Trek" series of his own with CBS, thinking that — at the time — the franchise had become fallow. When CBS rejected him, MacFarlane began working on "The Orville" as an antidote.

It should be recalled that "Star Trek" went through a painful period in the 2000s. "Star Trek: Voyager" went off the air in 2001, and "Star Trek: Enterprise" debuted shortly after 9/11, attracting a smaller, dispassionate audience. The series only lasted four seasons. The 2002 film "Star Trek: Nemesis" was also a bomb, pretty much spelling out that the franchise was dead. There was a successful, action-heavy, tonally radical "Star Trek" reboot in 2009, but from 2005 to 2017, there were no new Trek shows on TV.

MacFarlane was interviewed by Forbes in 2017, and he revealed that "The Orville" was a means to scratch a "Star Trek" itch. Without new Trek shows, he took matters into his own hands.