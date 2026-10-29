Patrick Stewart's X-Men Role Was The Best Comic Book Movie Casting Of All Time

Hearts have broken around the world because legendary actor Sir Patrick Stewart has died at age 86. Audiences will get to see him one last time in this year's "Avengers: Doomsday," which we now know will be the end of his 26-year-run playing Professor Charles Xavier. ("Doomsday" will also see him reunite with his old friend/screen partner Ian McKellen as Magneto.)

Stewart was one of the finest Shakespearean actors of his generation, but in the 1980s, he became equally revered by nerds everywhere for playing Captain Jean-Luc Picard in "Star Trek: The Next Generation." Picard became the model for Stewart's second most famous role as Professor X.

During the 1990s, when an "X-Men" film was in development, Patrick Stewart was already accepted as the one and only choice to play Professor X. Comic book fan publication Wizard Magazine famously fan-cast him as Professor Xavier, and Stewart was the only actor on both their list and the final movie's cast. Now, some of that comes down to physicality; Stewart lost his hair prematurely, and one of Professor X's defining physical characteristics is his bald head. Nerds had just seen Stewart play a bald leader across seven seasons of "Star Trek," so of course he was the natural pick for Professor X.

But to say that Stewart also had the talent to play Professor X grossly understates it. The first "X-Men" was near the beginning of the superhero movie boom. Almost three decades on, no casting choice has surpassed Stewart as Professor X; he simply is the character, in appearance and anima. Yes, it's become a meme of how many times Stewart's Professor X has died onscreen and then returned ("X-Men: The Last Stand," "Logan," "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness"), but that just underlines how hard it's been to let go of his performance.