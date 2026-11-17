Get ready for the 50th Hunger Games. "The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping" is the sixth big screen entry in the dystopian YA franchise and another prequel film set before the events of the 2012 "Hunger Games" movie that started it all. This time, it's all about Haymitch Abernathy and the games that turned him into a champion. But is this the last ride for the property? Or might there be more to come?

"Sunrise on the Reaping" offers a thrilling new look at beloved "Hunger Games" characters, but it is a prequel. Much like "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" before it, it's filling in gaps in the timeline of this universe. So, it's not directly setting up sequels like the original run of "Hunger Games" movies. That said, Lionsgate may yet want to lay some seeds for future installments, and in the realm of franchise filmmaking, credits scenes are the best way to do that.

Credit scenes have become expected fare in so many properties. Add that to the fact that Jennifer Lawrence's Katniss and Josh Hutcherson's Peeta are returning in this new "Hunger Games" prequel, and there's even more reason for fans to think there could be something extra during the end credits. So, we're here to offer a spoiler-free guide to the movie's credits scene situation. Seriously, we will not spoil anything meaningful whatsoever. This is merely about giving viewers information to enhance the experience. With that out of the way, let's get to the matter at hand.