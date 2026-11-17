Does The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping Have A Post-Credits Scene? A Spoiler-Free Guide
Get ready for the 50th Hunger Games. "The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping" is the sixth big screen entry in the dystopian YA franchise and another prequel film set before the events of the 2012 "Hunger Games" movie that started it all. This time, it's all about Haymitch Abernathy and the games that turned him into a champion. But is this the last ride for the property? Or might there be more to come?
"Sunrise on the Reaping" offers a thrilling new look at beloved "Hunger Games" characters, but it is a prequel. Much like "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" before it, it's filling in gaps in the timeline of this universe. So, it's not directly setting up sequels like the original run of "Hunger Games" movies. That said, Lionsgate may yet want to lay some seeds for future installments, and in the realm of franchise filmmaking, credits scenes are the best way to do that.
Credit scenes have become expected fare in so many properties. Add that to the fact that Jennifer Lawrence's Katniss and Josh Hutcherson's Peeta are returning in this new "Hunger Games" prequel, and there's even more reason for fans to think there could be something extra during the end credits. So, we're here to offer a spoiler-free guide to the movie's credits scene situation. Seriously, we will not spoil anything meaningful whatsoever. This is merely about giving viewers information to enhance the experience. With that out of the way, let's get to the matter at hand.
How many credits scenes does The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping Have?
No, "The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping" doesn't have any credits scenes of any kind to speak of. No post-credits scene, no mid-credits scene, nothing at all. Once the credits roll, the movie is over. At which time, viewers can safely make a break for the lobby or the bathroom without fear of missing out on anything else.
Joseph Zada ("East of Eden") leads the cast of this new "Hunger Games" prequel as a young Haymitch Abernathy, with modern villain expert Ralph Fiennes co-starring as President Snow. As for what folks can expect from this much-anticipated installment? The synopsis for the movie reads as follows:
"The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping" revisits the world of Panem and follows young Haymitch Abernathy (Joseph Zada) 24 years before the events of "The Hunger Games," starting on the morning of the reaping of the 50th Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell.
The cast also includes Jesse Plemons (Plutarch Heavensbee), Glenn Close (Drusilla Sickle), Kieran Culkin (Caesar Flickerman), Elle Fanning (Effie Trinket), Mckenna Grace (Maysilee Donner), Maya Hawke (Wiress), Whitney Peak (Lenore Dove Baird), and Kelvin Harrison Jr. (Beetee Latier). Francis Lawrence, who directed the emotionally obliterating all-time great Stephen King adaptation "The Long Walk" in addition to several prior entries in this franchise, has returned to the director's chair once more.
"The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping" hits theaters on November 20, 2026.