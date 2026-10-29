Deadpool & Wolverine's Final Cost Confirmed By Disney (And It's Higher Than Expected)

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Despite coming out more than two years ago, we now know exactly how much Disney spent making "Deadpool & Wolverine" — and it's a lot. And we're not just talking about the production budget itself, but the total cost of the Marvel Studios blockbuster. In short: Bringing Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine together again didn't come cheap.

As reported by Forbes, Disney spent a whopping $556.8 million on the Marvel Studios superhero flick. Taking into account the lucrative tax credits that the studio received for filming most of the movie in the U.K., totaling $110.7 million, the total was brought down to $446.1 million. Fortunately, for all involved, "Deadpool & Wolverine" became the biggest "X-Men" movie ever at the box office. So, it was still money well spent from a purely business perspective.

To be crystal clear, this figure appears to include all expenses incurred during the production, not just the budget. I've previously explained how box office actually works and how everyone gets paid, but the budgets we often hear cited for movies don't include things like marketing costs, the films' prints, various distribution expenses, and other ancillary costs. As such, the production budget for "Deadpool & Wolverine" was originally said to be around $200 million.

However, the latest update from the movie's U.K. subsidiary company, Richmond Street Productions UK, reveals that "final costs exceeded the production budget," per Disney's financial controller Tracy Bermingham. So, the number was higher than originally expected. Still, when taking everything into account, the film was still a major financial win for Disney and Marvel Studios, all things considered.