Deadpool & Wolverine's Final Cost Confirmed By Disney (And It's Higher Than Expected)
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Despite coming out more than two years ago, we now know exactly how much Disney spent making "Deadpool & Wolverine" — and it's a lot. And we're not just talking about the production budget itself, but the total cost of the Marvel Studios blockbuster. In short: Bringing Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine together again didn't come cheap.
As reported by Forbes, Disney spent a whopping $556.8 million on the Marvel Studios superhero flick. Taking into account the lucrative tax credits that the studio received for filming most of the movie in the U.K., totaling $110.7 million, the total was brought down to $446.1 million. Fortunately, for all involved, "Deadpool & Wolverine" became the biggest "X-Men" movie ever at the box office. So, it was still money well spent from a purely business perspective.
To be crystal clear, this figure appears to include all expenses incurred during the production, not just the budget. I've previously explained how box office actually works and how everyone gets paid, but the budgets we often hear cited for movies don't include things like marketing costs, the films' prints, various distribution expenses, and other ancillary costs. As such, the production budget for "Deadpool & Wolverine" was originally said to be around $200 million.
However, the latest update from the movie's U.K. subsidiary company, Richmond Street Productions UK, reveals that "final costs exceeded the production budget," per Disney's financial controller Tracy Bermingham. So, the number was higher than originally expected. Still, when taking everything into account, the film was still a major financial win for Disney and Marvel Studios, all things considered.
Deadpool & Wolverine was very expensive but still turned a profit
We previously reported that the multiversal hijinks in "Deadpool & Wolverine" made Marvel a massive amount of money. After pulling in $1.33 billion at the global box office, it was estimated that the movie's total profit was in the $400 million range back in April 2025. At the time, it was estimated that director Shawn Levy's movie incurred $580 million in total expenses, including $130 million in profit participation. If we subtract that from the $580 million figure, that gets us to $450 million, which is actually fairly close to this most recent report's findings.
Disney did have to go over-budget to get this flick made. Keep in mind, there was a lot going on in the industry in 2023 when this movie was filming. Both the Screen Actors Guild and the Writers Guild of America went on strike that year. The historic actors strike ended with protections again AI established, but that wasn't until November 2023. The writers' strike ended in late September.
The larger point is that Disney had to spend more money than planned to get this movie across the finish line. This sort of thing happens all the time. Here, the studio got away with it, as "Deadpool & Wolverine" is one of the most successful R-rated films of all time and the only post-2020 Marvel Cinematic Universe movie outside of the Sony-produced "Spider-Man" films to make over $1 billion in its theatrical run.
Studios rely on big franchises, yet irresponsible budgets are kneecapping them. It's been an issue for a while now but, even with the extra spend, Disney prevented this one from spiraling out of control. It all worked out.
You can grab "Deadpool & Wolverine" on 4K, Blu-ray, or DVD from Amazon.