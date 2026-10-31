Marvel Studios Secretly Removed Chris Evans From An Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Scene
These days, we can't have a major Marvel Studios release without some trailer editing shenanigans. Turns out, the studio removed Chris Evans' Steve Rogers from the original "Avengers: Doomsday" trailer so as to not spoil his return, only to then spoil it moments later.
Evans' Marvel Cinematic Universe return in "Doomsday" was revealed back in 2024, and since then, he's shown up in several trailers for the film sporting a wry smile and a questionable haircut. But it seems Marvel Studios had to pull some trailer trickery to ensure the big Rogers reveal hit appropriately. As reported by The Direct, fans have noticed that the former Captain America was removed from a wide shot in the original "Doomsday" trailer so as to not spoil his return "official" arrival in the final scene of that same trailer.
We just got a brand new look at the upcoming film via a teaser posted to YouTube on October 24, 2026. It contains a scene in which Evans' character can clearly be seen standing next to Ebon Moss-Bachrach's Ben Grimm, aka The Thing, in a shot that's obviously from the same scene as the wide angle shot from the original trailer. But in that initial wide shot, Rogers wasn't visible, confirming Marvel Studios removed him from the scene in what is just the latest example of the studio messing with trailer footage.
Steve Rogers' Doomsday trailer removal is just the latest example of Marvel trailer meddling
The first full trailer for "Avengers: Doomsday" features a scene in which Chris Hemsworth's Thor gathers the Avengers, Fantastic Four, and Thunderbolts in the newly updated Avengers Tower. "Thunderbolts*" revealed the new name of the building as "the Watchtower," and it's here that Thor implores the gathered heroes to steel themselves for the coming fight against Robert Downey Jr.'s Victor Von Doom. This scene does not include Chris Evans' Steve Rogers, who only shows up at the end of the trailer to take Mjölnir from Thor and officially reintroduce himself.
In the latest teaser, however, we see Steve standing in the same location during what appears to be the same Watchtower scene from the original trailer. After Paul Rudd's Ant-Man/Scott Lang calls Steve "Cap," we cut to Steve's reaction in a shot that clearly shows the shoulder of Ben Grimm. That basically confirms he was standing beside The Thing the whole time and was removed from the shot in the original trailer.
What does this mean for fans? Well, in and of itself, not much. It seems Marvel simply didn't want to spoil Rogers' grand entrance. But it is a reminder that so much of what we see from Marvel Studios ahead of an MCU release is misleading. Indeed, the "Spider-Man: No Way Home" trailers misled fans in numerous ways, most famously in a shot wherein Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire were digitally removed from a climactic battle at the Statue of Liberty. That particular choice resulted in a shot that showed The Lizard/Dr. Curt Connors (Rhys Ifans) reacting to a punch from an invisible character. And since then, there's been plenty more trailer manipulation along those lines.
Marvel should really stop messing with trailers
Marvel Studios has taken its trailer edits to another level ahead of "Avengers: Doomsday." One trailer showed a fight between Thor and Doctor Doom and featured a generic energy blast effect for the villain's powers. But that same footage was later changed to include a Jack Kirby-inspired upgrade to Doom's energy blasts. That makes sense, as Marvel is clearly refining the CGI ahead of the movie's release, and honoring a comic book legend is a welcome addition.
But in October 2026, Marvel fans spotted a weird Chris Evans change in a "Doomsday" TV spot, in which Marvel appeared to have altered the shape of the actor's hairline, nose, and eyebrows. It was a subtle but bizarre edit that still doesn't make sense and calls into question just how much of this movie is captured in-camera and how much is just digital manipulation. That's not exactly the kind of thing Marvel Studios wants at the forefront of audiences' minds at a time when its films have been heavily criticized for flat visuals and its VFX artists have spoken out about being overworked and underpaid. Not to mention, the rise of generative artificial intelligence, which already has us all questioning whether what we're seeing is the result of human effort of straight-up theft.
This latest revelation about removing Steve Rogers from a scene isn't anywhere near as confounding as changing his appearance for what is, apparently, no good reason. But not only is it a reminder of the fact Marvel's spoiler culture became plain silly a while ago (why not just use a different shot in the original trailer instead of digitally altering your footage and misleading fans once again?), it's just another reminder that MCU visuals are dodgy in more ways than one.