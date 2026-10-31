Marvel Studios Secretly Removed Chris Evans From An Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Scene

These days, we can't have a major Marvel Studios release without some trailer editing shenanigans. Turns out, the studio removed Chris Evans' Steve Rogers from the original "Avengers: Doomsday" trailer so as to not spoil his return, only to then spoil it moments later.

Evans' Marvel Cinematic Universe return in "Doomsday" was revealed back in 2024, and since then, he's shown up in several trailers for the film sporting a wry smile and a questionable haircut. But it seems Marvel Studios had to pull some trailer trickery to ensure the big Rogers reveal hit appropriately. As reported by The Direct, fans have noticed that the former Captain America was removed from a wide shot in the original "Doomsday" trailer so as to not spoil his return "official" arrival in the final scene of that same trailer.

We just got a brand new look at the upcoming film via a teaser posted to YouTube on October 24, 2026. It contains a scene in which Evans' character can clearly be seen standing next to Ebon Moss-Bachrach's Ben Grimm, aka The Thing, in a shot that's obviously from the same scene as the wide angle shot from the original trailer. But in that initial wide shot, Rogers wasn't visible, confirming Marvel Studios removed him from the scene in what is just the latest example of the studio messing with trailer footage.