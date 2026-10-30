If a picture is worth a thousand words, a motion picture carries an exorbitant price tag indeed. And just as an entire movie hinges on its endings, the final lines of a film also play a major role in defining its legacy. Whether it's a closing platitude that synthesizes a story's overarching themes or capturing a character's ethos in a handful of words, the movie closing lines carry quite the weight. We're rounding up our favorite last lines to ever grace the big screen, leaving one last impact before the end credit roll.

Whether it's a closing gag or plot twist that redefines the genre, these lines memorably wrap each of their respective films. In some cases, these lines have become the most iconic scenes from the movies that delivered each of them. These are the 15 best final lines in movie history ranked, each earning their place in silver screen legacy.