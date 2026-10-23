DC's Clayface Took An Important Cue From A Classic James Cameron Movie [Exclusive]

"Clayface," the new film from DC Studios, fully embraces the body horror elements promised by its titular character. Originally introduced in June 1940 in the pages of Detective Comics, the original Clayface was merely a B-movie actor who turned to crime, and only nominally changed his identity to do so. In the 1950s, a new version of Clayface named Matthew Hagen was introduced who gained shapeshifting powers upon being exposed to radioactive material. Other characters followed who donned the moniker of Clayface, and though many had different names, they all possessed some manner of shapeshifting ability, which got increasingly goopy in its depiction.

As such, the Clayface of this month's live-action film version, named Matt Hagen and played by Tom Rhys Harries, has been created in a classic horror mold. The film's visual and makeup effects deliberately recall the classic body horror movies of the 1980s, namely "The Thing" and "The Fly." When I had the chance to speak with the movie's director, James Watkins, and ask him about creating these effects, I expected him to namecheck those movies, along with '80s makeup legends like Rick Baker, Rob Bottin, and others.

Surprisingly, while Watkins did obliquely shout out the legendary Stan Winston, it wasn't a pure body horror film of Winston's he was referencing. Instead, one of Watkins' main inspirations for the makeup effects in "Clayface" was James Cameron's "The Terminator." It's a movie that may not come immediately to mind while watching "Clayface," but its influence is there, especially in one grisly setpiece.