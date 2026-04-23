Was Clayface In The Adam West Batman Series?

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"Clayface" (watch its teaser trailer right here) will be the third movie in the DC Universe, a franchise that, to date, includes "Superman" and the forthcoming "Supergirl." Like many Batman villains, Clayface has a long and varied comic book history. He first appeared in 1940's "Detective Comics" #40 as the alter-ego of a Lon Chaney-like actor named Basil Karlo. However, you may be better acquainted with the more popular version of Clayface, a man named Matt Hagen. That iteration of the character first appeared in 1961's "Detective Comics" #298 and gained shapeshifting powers from a puddle of radioactive goo. In order to maintain his abilities, though, he had to keep returning to the puddle.

The Hagen version of Clayface has been lurking about the DC Comics universe ever since then and will be featured in the live-action "Clayface" movie. He also famously appears in a two-part episode of "Batman: The Animated Series" as an actor who uses a dangerous cosmetic cream that allows him to reshape his face. The "Clayface" film appears to be drawing heavily from this story as well, with Tom Rhys Harries playing Hagen.

Of course, given that Matt Hagen's Clayface has been around since the early 1960s, then he surely would have been fair game to pop up in William Dozier's spectacular, Adam West-starring, live-action superhero TV show "Batman" (which premiered in 1966), right? One of the best TV series of all time, "Batman" famously features a litany of classy actors letting loose to play the show's weekly guest villains. And some of the villains are deeply weird, with Vincent Price's Egghead immediately coming to mind. (No wonder Nicolas Cage wants to play him.)

Sadly, Clayface never made his way onto "Batman" ... but False Face (Malachi Throne), who might be his closest analogue, did.