James Cameron Used Some Low-Tech Movie Magic To Enhance A Terminator Chase Scene

It's astonishing to think that James Cameron, the mastermind behind FX-laden mega-blockbusters like "Titanic" and "Avatar," once made movies on the cheap. When Cameron made "The Terminator" back in 1984, he was able to assemble relatively low-rent effects to produce some pretty incredible visuals. In one scene, for instance, after actor Arnold Schwarzenegger was briefly on fire, Cameron needed his jacket to realistically smolder. Cameron didn't want to burn Schwarzenegger with anything pyrotechnic, so he threw some (inexpensive) acid onto Arnold's jacket. The dissolving material looked like smoke.

"Terminator" fans might also know the story of how Cameron needed a shot of the killer robot's glowing mechanical eyeball flickering out at the film's conclusion. The achieve the shot, Cameron bought a small red lightbulb at an electronics store, crushed it in between two pieces of styrofoam that he painted silver, and blew cigarette smoke into the frame. He filmed the scene in his garage. The same man who took 13 years to make "Avatar: The Way of Water" was once content with silver styrofoam.

Later in the film, actor Michael Biehn, playing the time-traveling soldier Kyle Reese, rescues the unassuming waitress Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton) by speeding away from the Terminator in a high speed car chase. The Terminator is so determined to kill Sarah that it clutches onto the front of Kyle's car, punches through the windshield, and tries to grab at Sarah in the process. According to a 2022 oral history in The Ringer, the car chase scene was also a low-rent, seat-of-your pants sequence. Cameron constructed the scene so well, however, that he was apparently able to film it in one take.