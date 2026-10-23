Clayface Is A Standalone DC Movie, And Its Stars Think That's Perfect [Exclusive]

The era of the comic book movie, more specifically the films adapted from Marvel and DC superhero comics, might be dwindling, but it's far from over. After all, we're only 26 years away from the time when comic book movies became big business for Hollywood, with the early '00s proving that superheroes who weren't Batman or Superman could attract audiences. However, while "Lanterns" has garnered acclaim and "Avengers: Doomsday" has pre-sold out theaters before it premieres in December, there's no doubt that the comic book movie is in a state of flux. The shared cinematic universe approach that's been all the rage for the last decade or so has proven to be more of a hindrance than a help lately, causing fatigue in audiences who don't want to feel pressured to wade through mediocre films and streaming series in order to keep up with future plot lines.

This is why James Gunn and Peter Safran were so adamant about taking their stewardship of DC Studios in a different direction, putting an emphasis on prioritizing individual scripts and story over multi-year crossover plans. Their first few efforts, the aforementioned "Lanterns" series as well as last year's "Superman" and this summer's "Supergirl," have appeared to support this ethos, but only obliquely, and with mixed results.

It's their latest film, this week's "Clayface," which really feels like the proof of concept. The movie is a body horror tragic thriller which is fully focused on its small cast of characters, and there are no awkwardly shoehorned in cameos or endless post-credit scenes in sight. I recently had the chance to speak to the film's stars, Tom Rhys Harris and Naomi Ackie, and they told me how refreshing and freeing it was to make a film set in the DC universe that never feels beholden to it.