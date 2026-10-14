Hulu Adds Adam Scott's Terrifying 107-Minute Horror Movie

If you're looking for a very scary horror movie that happens to star Adam Scott, look no further than "Hokum." This is the third feature from Irish filmmaker Damian McCarthy, who's been delivering incredibly effective scares ever since his 2020 film "Caveat." He followed that up with the good old-fashioned scary movie that was 2024's "Oddity" before unleashing "Hokum" in March 2026, earning top reviews and making a tidy profit at the box office. Now, the film is available to stream on Hulu, which means there's no more hiding from the pure terror of Scott's nightmare Irish vacation.

The actor plays Ohm Bauman, a best-selling author who's having trouble completing his beloved book series. He decides to visit the remote Irish inn where his parents spent their honeymoon, and plans to scatter their ashes around a nearby redwood tree. When he arrives, he finds the Bilberry Woods Hotel to be populated by "oddballs," as he calls them, which really means a bunch of extremely creepy individuals that portend nothing but terror for Bauman.

One such individual, however, manages to capture his attention — a woman named Fiona (Florence Ordesh). When she suddenly goes missing, Scott's character resolves to find out what happened, despite the indifference of all the shifty little local weirdos. He soon suggests checking the hotel's honeymoon suite, which has been locked for years. But this, according to local folklore, is where a witch resides...