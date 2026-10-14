Hulu Adds Adam Scott's Terrifying 107-Minute Horror Movie
If you're looking for a very scary horror movie that happens to star Adam Scott, look no further than "Hokum." This is the third feature from Irish filmmaker Damian McCarthy, who's been delivering incredibly effective scares ever since his 2020 film "Caveat." He followed that up with the good old-fashioned scary movie that was 2024's "Oddity" before unleashing "Hokum" in March 2026, earning top reviews and making a tidy profit at the box office. Now, the film is available to stream on Hulu, which means there's no more hiding from the pure terror of Scott's nightmare Irish vacation.
The actor plays Ohm Bauman, a best-selling author who's having trouble completing his beloved book series. He decides to visit the remote Irish inn where his parents spent their honeymoon, and plans to scatter their ashes around a nearby redwood tree. When he arrives, he finds the Bilberry Woods Hotel to be populated by "oddballs," as he calls them, which really means a bunch of extremely creepy individuals that portend nothing but terror for Bauman.
One such individual, however, manages to capture his attention — a woman named Fiona (Florence Ordesh). When she suddenly goes missing, Scott's character resolves to find out what happened, despite the indifference of all the shifty little local weirdos. He soon suggests checking the hotel's honeymoon suite, which has been locked for years. But this, according to local folklore, is where a witch resides...
Hokum is one of the best horror movies of 2026
"Hokum" is Damien McCarthy's best film. Though it shares much in common with his previous projects, including the West Cork, Ireland, filming location, it's also very much a self-contained story. You don't need to have seen the director's previous movies to appreciate "Hokum" — and by "appreciate," I mean "quake in terror alone on your couch." If such a thing appeals, however, you can now do so at no extra cost if you happen to have a Hulu/Disney+ subscription.
"Hokum" had a digital release back in June 2026 ahead of a physical release in August. Now, it's finally arrived on streaming, and it's well worth taking a look at what is easily one of the best horror movies of 2026. Meanwhile, if you do want to catch up on McCarthy's previous films, his first feature, "Caveat," is available for free over on Fandango, while "Oddity" is also available on Hulu/Disney+.
Meanwhile, McCarthy is gearing up to make what he told Polygon will be a "classic haunted house movie" that will apparently represent a culmination of everything he's learned on his previous projects. "I definitely want to make one more out-and-out horror film," he told the outlet, "just to see if I can take everything I've learned and apply it." It's going to be tough to top the horror of his previous films, but while we await McCarthy's next big screen nightmare, we can at least steel ourselves with "Hokum" on Hulu.