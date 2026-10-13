7 Years Ago, Disney Released A Star-Studded Fantasy Movie That Left Much To Be Desired

Live-action Disney movies have taken a huge fall in the last 15 years or so. Where the 2000s saw Disney bet big with blockbuster action-adventure movies both original and based on established IP, like "The Chronicles of Narnia" and "Pirates of the Caribbean," the 2010s saw the studio begin to slow down their live-action output in favor of live-action remakes of animated films.

These live-action remakes of animated Disney movies have been mostly bad (we rank them all right here). For the most part they add nothing to the originals except an inexcusable longer runtime and a bunch of recognizable faces. Of course, because kids are no longer served enough films every year, the release of even a mediocre live-action remake of a decades-long Disney movie can make a whole lot of money, which is why these remakes keep coming.

That being said, there are some Disney live-action remakes that have actually done something right. Jon Favreau's "The Jungle Book" is the best-reviewed of them all on Rotten Tomatoes, for example, thanks to its incredible use of CGI and deepening of the 1967 animated film's themes and characterizations. Likewise, David Lowery's 2016 remake of "Pete's Dragon" introduces enough original ideas to justify its existence.

Then we have Tim Burton's "Dumbo," a live-action remake of the 1941 classic. It stars Colin Farrell as a World War I veteran and former circus performer who works as a caretaker for a circus elephant who gives birth to, you guessed it, Dumbo, an elephant with unusually huge ears. The film also stars Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito, Eva Green, and Alan Arkin. It has a great cast, a true-and-tested director, and some interesting ideas. But it unfortunately failed to make an impact.