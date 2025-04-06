Disney's Cancelled Dumbo Sequel Would Have Introduced A Mysterious Character

From 1989 to 1999, the Disney Renaissance was in full swing. Beginning with "The Little Mermaid" and concluding with "Tarzan," the 10 films Walt Disney Animation Studios produced during that time marked a critically and commercially successful resurgence for the studio. The studio had previously struggled in the 18 years following Walt Disney's death in 1966, with films such as "The Black Cauldron" undergoing massive production issues and bombing at the box office. The success of the Disney Renaissance coincided with the expanding home video market, and direct-to-video sequels to some of the studios' biggest hits were produced, with "Aladdin," "Beauty and the Beast," and "The Lion King" among them. By the 2000s, direct-to-video sequels for "Pinocchio," "Dumbo" and "The Aristocats" were also in development, but were ultimately scrapped when John Lasseter took over as Chief Creative Officer of all of Disney Animation in 2006.

In 2001, a trailer for "Dumbo II" was included in the "Dumbo" 60th Anniversary DVD and VHS release. The scrapped film was set to follow the titular flying elephant, his pal Timothy Q. Mouse, and numerous other circus animals getting disconnected from their traveling circus and embarking on a perilous journey through a metropolis to make it back home safe and sound. Along with the introduction of new circus animals, an elusive character from Dumbo's history would have made his debut in the sequel, and the prospect of this particular character's involvement would have brought tears to many viewers' eyes.