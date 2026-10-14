Why Project Hail Mary Used An Animatronic Rocky Instead Of A Puppet In One Scene [Exclusive]

"Project Hail Mary" is one of the best sci-fi movies ever made. Based on Andy Weir's novel of the same name, the film has a deep love for science and human ingenuity (much like Weir's "The Martian"), as well as a lot of empathy. The film follows middle school teacher-turned-astronaut Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling) as he is tasked with stopping a mysterious organism from killing Earth's sun. After the rest of his crew dies, Grace eventually teams up with the undisputed best character of 2026: Rocky the alien.

Rocky is, simply put, a perfect character. He's adorable, funny, tragic, super smart, and he also has a disturbing and gross way of eating. Seeing Rocky come alive as a character is one of the greatest joys of watching "Project Hail Mary," with impeccable practical and visual effects used to bring the character to the screen.

Rocky is mostly a puppet, which is rare for a big-budget movie in 2026, and only rarely utilized an animatronic version of the character. /Film's Ben Pearson recently interviewed James Ortiz, the lead puppeteer and voice of Rocky, who explained why the animatronic was used:

"It actually helped us in scenes where we just didn't want to see the puppeteers," Ortiz said, referring to the animatronic "WALDO" system used for Rocky. (You can briefly see this technology at work in the bonus features of the film's home video release.) Ortiz specially mentions the mental health room inside Grace's ship (where Grace goes to see footage of Earth, including fireworks and an ocean) as the reason the animatronic version was utilized on screen. "Because there were actual LED screens playing content, it would've been a nightmare for VFX to erase all of the puppeteers around it."