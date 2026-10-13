Project Hail Mary's Emotional Goodbye Scene Was Inspired By Rocky's Mysterious Markings [Exclusive]

"Project Hail Mary" is full of hidden details and many of them go beyond mere Easter eggs. When it came time for Ryan Gosling's Ryland Grace to say goodbye to his alien friend Rocky, for instance, the latter bids him farewell by running one of his arms along his other arm to create a unique sound. Not only was that improvised on the day, it made use of Rocky's physical design in a way that the designers themselves never even intended.

Neil DeGrasse Tyson actually liked "Project Hail Mary," which is quite an accomplishment for directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller. The astrophysicist famously calls out movies for failing to get the science right, so when a sci-fi movie actually avoids his wrath, it's notable. But "Project Hail Mary" wasn't just sedulously-researched scientific accuracy. In fact, the film's selling point is that it somehow melded hard sci-fi with deeply affecting emotional moments to create a kind of live-action Pixar movie that would also hold up under scientific scrutiny.

One of the most memorable examples of the emotion in "Project Hail Mary" comes when Grace and Rocky have accomplished their mission to find a way of eliminating the light-eating microbe that threatens their home worlds. The two then say goodbye before departing on their respective ships, and it was at this moment that Lord and Miller devised an ingenious way to use Rocky's physiognomy to play up the emotion.