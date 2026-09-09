The Paper Creators Fought To Keep A Joke That's A Little More Edgy Than You'd Expect [Exclusive]

This article contains mild spoilers for a Season 2 episode of "The Paper," so you've been warned.

Peacock's "The Office" spin-off, the equally simplistically titled "The Paper," quickly established itself as a worthy comedy successor to the hit NBC sitcom. The first season of the series, executive produced by co-showrunners Greg Daniels and Michael Koman, follows the staff of local newspaper the Toledo Truth-Teller as its employees deal with the struggles of small scale journalism in the digital age, along with all the hurdles of life in a little Midwestern city. "Star Wars" villain Domhnall Gleeson plays Ned Sampson, the fresh editor-in-chief eager to prove his mettle by digging back into what used to make the newspaper great.

Season 1 ended with the Toledo newspaper earning a local journalism award, sending a morale boost to everyone trying to keep it alive. The second season follows Ned and his staff as they attempt to maintain that momentum and find their next big story. But there are more personal stakes, too, as Ned endeavors to balance his love for journalism with a blossoming relationship with Mare Pritti (Chelsea Frei), a Toledo reporter with the same passion as Ned.

The entire second season of "The Paper" is available on Peacock as of September 9, and while the show continues to follow in the mockumentary footsteps of "The Office," it does carve out some interesting elements that help it stand out from what came before. For example, since "The Paper" is streaming on Peacock, it has a little more freedom when it comes to its adult-oriented humor, and it doesn't have to worry about network censors nearly as much as shows that still air on NBC.

However, Daniels and Koman still occasionally have to fight to push the envelope. Even though they're allowed to be a little more edgy, Peacock doesn't necessarily want them veering into HBO levels of mature comedy. That's why Daniels and Koman made some sacrifices in order to ensure a hilarious conversation in the Season 2 episode "125 Years Young" appeared uncensored.