How Star Wars' Admiral Hux Actor Really Feels About His Death In The Rise Of Skywalker [Exclusive]

The "Star Wars" sequel trilogy remains divisive among fans of the franchise, but there's no denying that these movies represented a significant moment in the pop culture landscape. They also contributed an awful lot to a galaxy far, far away. Domhnall Gleeson had his part to play in all of it as General Hux, one of the least powerful "Star Wars" villains.

Somewhat ironically, Hux is also one of the deadliest "Star Wars" characters of all time, thanks to his use of the Starkiller Base in "The Force Awakens." But like most villains, Hux had to meet his demise, and that demise came in 2019's "The Rise of Skywalker," which concluded the sequel trilogy. Hux became a turncoat for the Resistance and was blown away somewhat unceremoniously by General Pryde (Richard E. Grant). So, how does Gleeson feel about his big death scene?

Gleeson recently spoke to /Film's Ethan Anderton about his new movie "The Incomer," and the conversation eventually turned to Hux's death scene. The actor made it very clear that he was sad to see his time in the franchise come to a close –though if it had to happen, he's happy with who wound up pulling the trigger. Here's what he had to say about it:

"Devastating. Absolutely devastating. I wanted to be in that more and they killed me off. But they had to. And actually, if you're going to die, having Richard E. Grant be the one who blasts you across a black corridor, that's pretty cool. Yes, I was happy it was Richard who did it, but I was sad to go."

Director J.J. Abrams' "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" was the most complicated $1 billion box office hit in history. To this day, fans fiercely debate its merits (or lack thereof).