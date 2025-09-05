One The Paper Character Still Hasn't Recovered From His Time On The Office

This article contains light spoilers for "The Paper" season 1, episode 4.

"The Paper" might be a spin-off from "The Office," but its also very much its own thing. Now, though, the show has given fans what might be the show's first official callback to Michael Scott. In episode 4, Domhnall Gleeson's Ned Sampson tries to encourage Oscar Martinez (Oscar Nuñez) to create a Sudoku puzzle for the paper and claims that it would be "fun." But the accountant turned Arts and Leisure reporter replies, "Saying that work is fun is a form of pressure. Quite frankly, it's giving me PTSD from an old boss." A quick look to camera leaves no doubt about who Oscar is referring to.

He and Michael had one of the more fraught relationships on "The Office," at least in the beginning. When the series first premiered on NBC back in 2005, it was basically a straight remake of the original British version. But as the show went on, it too became entirely its own thing, transforming into the best sitcom ever made (according to IMDb). The writers began writing for the show's actors and created a fictional world that, at least for the first few seasons, felt like a real place populated by (mostly) real people (Rainn Wilson's Dwight Schrute notwithstanding).

But even while the U.S. series evolved, it mostly retained the central comedy conceit of Michael Scott being a cartoon character man-baby nightmare boss surrounded by people who were just trying to do their jobs and go home. Later seasons saw the supporting cast become more zany and unhinged in their own ways (which might have something to do with why "The Office" went so drastically downhill after Steve Carrell left, even if Jenna Fischer doesn't agree with that "hot take"). Oscar was one Dunder Mifflin staff member who remained fairly grounded for a long time, which put him on a collision course with Michael and his nonsense on numerous occasions.