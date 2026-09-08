How To Watch The End Of Oak Street At Home

What would you do if your entire neighborhood suddenly traveled back in time, and you had to deal with a bunch of dinosaurs eating your neighbors on top of your parents' marriage falling apart? That's the central question posed by David Robert Mitchell's thrilling and heartfelt sci-fi adventure movie "The End of Oak Street." The result is not only the best dino flick since the original "Jurassic Park," it's also the best Amblin-style romp since Amblin's own heyday in the '80s.

Unfortunately, audiences weren't all that interested and failed to make "The End of Oak Street" the biggest movie of 2026 like it should have been. It really is a shame, too, seeing as this film has everything you could want from a summer blockbuster. That includes two incredibly likable and hot lead actors in Ewan McGregor and Anne Hathaway, a solid high concept that keeps you engaged from the get-go, thrilling action that'll have you on the edge of your seat, an emotional score by Michael Giacchino, and lots of dinosaur chaos.

On top of that, "The End of Oak Street" is the kind of throwback that doesn't merely try to replicate what the films that inspired it did. Rather, it understands what made them tick in the first place and tries to do that in a unique style. And while it's easy to label this as a Steven Spielberg homage (what with J.J. Abrams producing it), "The End of Oak Street" is more akin to a Joe Dante movie in the way it lures you in with a false sense of security and sweetness before unleashing its mean, violent second half.

Anyway, if you didn't catch the film in theaters, you're in luck! "The End of Oak Street" will become available on digital starting September 15, 2026.