Producer J.J. Abrams Explains How The End Of Oak Street Got Away With Securing A PG-13 Rating [Exclusive]

When it comes to cinema history, the old adage of "the more things change, the more they stay the same" holds true. Take, for instance, the Motion Picture Association. When the MPA (then called the MPAA) established the film rating system in the late 1960s, it was intended to allow American filmmakers more freedom of expression while providing the public with a general guideline as to the content of a given movie. Of course, as soon as you give people (and particularly creative people) a set of rules, they start looking for ways to bend them. The initial ratings system consisted of G, M, R, and X, which after three years changed to G, GP, R, and X, before finally landing on G, PG, R, and X. That last configuration lasted until 1984, when the Steven Spielberg productions "Gremlins" and "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" exposed a necessity for a rating in between PG and R. Thus, the PG-13 was born.

Over 40 years later, PG-13 has become so ubiquitous that it's become the standard rating for most all-ages, wide appeal movies. This means that filmmakers enjoy testing its boundaries, too. This month's "The End of Oak Street" is a movie that deliberately harkens back to the heyday of Spielberg's cinematic output, including those aforementioned ratings breakers. As such, the film contains some harrowing, even shocking moments that folks may not be expecting in a PG-13 summer release. This is by design, of course. During a recent chat I had with writer/director David Robert Mitchell and producer J.J. Abrams, the latter explained to me how the film's ratings journey was surprisingly smooth. Yet, as Abrams confessed, things did get a little bumpy along that road for a minute.