The End Of Oak Street's Most Shocking Death Will Have Every Movie Fan Talking

This article contains major spoilers for "The End of Oak Street."

"The End of Oak Street" delivers an immensely satisfying time-hopping adventure that is easily the best dinosaur movie since "Jurassic Park." That might not be a high bar to clear when you consider the quality of most dinosaur movies outside of the aforementioned iconic franchise, but David Robert Mitchell's thrilling and heartfelt movie is boosted by plenty of Amblin Entertainment energy that feels reminiscent of some of Steven Spielberg's best work, including "E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial" and "Jaws," even if the movie doesn't reach the immense highs of those bona fide classics.

That Amblin vibe comes not only because of the suburban sci-fi clash but also because of the family at the center of the story. Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor are both outstanding as Denise and Greg, a couple struggling to make their marriage work during tough times, and they're on the verge of divorce. Their kids, Audrey and Brian (played by Maisy Stella and Christian Convery, respectively) can sense the distance growing between their parents, but they each have their own adolescent and teenage concerns as well, with Brian worried about an older kid threatening vengeance for an accident at school and Audrey starting to seek out romance.

Frankly, it's not a good time for any of them to have to worry about their neighborhood being mysteriously transported to some kind of prehistoric environment with dangerous dinos suddenly roaming their neighborhood. However, like many Amblin movies, being forced to confront such an astonishing situation does manage to bring the family closer, allowing them to work through their problems in the face of something far more threatening. Unfortunately, that also means having to reconcile the death the family patriarch, Greg, when Ewan McGregor's character is shockingly, devastatingly, eaten by a dinosaur.