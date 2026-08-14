The End Of Oak Street Ending Explained: Does The Platt Family Survive The Dinosaurs?

This article contains major spoilers for "The End of Oak Street."

Director David Robert Mitchell ("It Follows") is back with his first movie in nearly eight years. "The End of Oak Street" is part of a bizarre summer dinosaur movie showdown alongside "Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie." The movie is an old-school, Amblin-style, sci-fi romp featuring time travel, a star-studded cast, and yes, lots of dinosaurs. It's a wild ride and one of the relatively rare non-"Jurassic" dinosaur movies we get these days, giving us plenty to discuss.

The movie takes place after a mysterious cosmic event rips Oak Street from suburbia and transports their neighborhood to a prehistoric age when dinosaurs ruled the Earth. The Platt family soon discovers that their survival depends on sticking together as they navigate their now-unrecognizable surroundings, filled with deadly creatures that are very unfamiliar to humans.

"The End of Oak Street" quickly cements itself as one of the best dinosaur movies that isn't "Jurassic Park," of which there are shockingly few. It also sticks the landing, ascending beyond its fun premise to deliver a wholly satisfying cinematic experience. Even an otherwise great movie can be ruined by a bad ending. Fortunately, Mitchell, with the help of mega-producer J.J. Abrams, managed to pull this one together.

It's also an ending that leaves the viewer with a lot to unpack, with many questions that might need answering. That's precisely what we're here to do. We're going to take a thorough look at the movie, what goes down in the final minutes, what it all means, and what it might mean for the future.