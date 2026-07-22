The End Of Oak Street Director Isn't Shy About A Battlestar Galactic Easter Egg

The premise of David Robert Mitchell's new film "The End of Oak Street" recalls the work of TV producers Sid & Marty Krofft. A typical boring American suburb is, seemingly at random, scooped up in its entirety and teleported many millions of years back in time to the Cretaceous period. Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor play a suburban mom and dad of a teenage son and daughter (Christian Convery and Maisy Stella) who have to contend with the dinosaurs that are suddenly walking across their front yard. One might get a very distinct "Land of the Lost" vibe.

But the trailers for "The End of Oak Street" seem to dictate a much more serious tone than anything from the Krofft canon. The film was executive produced by J.J. Abrams, and he is known for mystery box movies and TV shows, as well as slick action and crowd-pleasing adventure. Mitchell, meanwhile, is best known for downbeat, arch genre films like "It Follows" and the kooky noir "Under the Silver Lake." "Oak Street," one might safely assume, will be lacking in sprightly whimsy and will be hefty on the scary violence and emotional extremity. If one listens closely, one of the previews for "The End of Oak Street" reveals that the main characters have a dog named Starbuck. It's Starbuck's barking over an eerie glowing light that initially alerts the central family that something is amiss about their block.

At a recent Q&A with Mitchell attended by /Film's Bill Bria, he learned the origins of the dog, Starbuck. No, the pup wasn't named after the character from Herman Melville's "Moby-Dick," but the subsequent character from "Battlestar Galactica." It seems that Mitchell is a big "BSG" fan.