Battlestar Galactica's Katee Sackhoff Unknowingly Prompted Starbuck's Fate

It's hard to pick just one favorite character on the reimagined "Battlestar Galactica." One especially beloved member of that ensemble though, is Kara Thrace/Starbuck (Katee Sackhoff, known these days for "Star Wars"), the hotshot pilot with a spiritual side and self-doubt to match her strength. She's at the center of the series from the beginning and ultimately becomes the lynchpin in one of its more ... metaphysical storylines.

In the pilot mini-series of "Battlestar Galactica," the android Cylons wipe out the 12 Colonies of Man. So, the eponymous Galactica and a handful of surviving ships set out to find a new home while dodging their Cylon pursuers. The thrust of the series is this makeshift fleet's search for Earth, mythical home of the thirteenth tribe of man. In the end, Starbuck leads them there, sort of.

In season 3 episode "Maelstrom," Kara dies piloting her Viper (a space fighter jet) inside a gas giant. Her comrade/lover Lee Adama (Jamie Bamber) tries to dissuade her, but a tearful Kara flies into the eye of the storm like she must meet her destiny. The season 3 finale "Crossroads" ends with Starbuck returning, Viper and all, light years away from where she died and telling Lee she knows how to find Earth. She finally brings everyone to their new home in the "Battlestar Galactica" series finale, "Daybreak," and after a last talk with Lee, vanishes into thin air. Her mission is complete and she must leave for a second and final time.

The "Battlestar Galactica" writers didn't have a grand plan. The writers' room was collaborative and part of that approach meant playing the story beats by ear. Starbuck's death and resurrection, in particular, was spurred by a simple suggestion from Sackhoff herself.