Lioness Season 3 Episode 6 Finally Reveals The Main Villain (And It's Not Who You Think)

Spoilers ahead for "Lioness" Season 3, Episode 6, "Sugar Land."

"Lioness" continues to make a case for being the best of all of Taylor Sheridan's shows. After six episodes, Season 3 just pulled the old switcheroo — and it was a big one. Thus far, the military thriller's latest season has followed a dual timeline structure that made it appear as though Zoe Saldaña's Joe McNamara was kidnapped by Russian operatives. But Season 3, Episode 6, "Sugar Land," reveals that the Iranians have been behind her kidnapping all along. "Sugar Land" also introduces Kamyar Jahan's Babat, a mysterious and sadistic operative who's almost certainly Iranian (though the episode stops short of confirming it outright). Turns out, Babat isn't too happy about a mission Joe spearheaded back in "Lioness" Season 2, and her latest ordeal is all about revenge.

"Lioness" Season 3 follows two timelines. In one, we see Joe kidnapped and transported across the United States while her team carries out a desperate search to try to prevent her from being trafficked internationally. In the other timeline, which takes place six months prior to Joe's kidnapping, we see how she was approached by Ukrainian FISU agent Oleksandra Balakin (Elizaveta Neretin), who provided the location of a member of Russia's Special Services Department (SSD). Joe, her QRF team, and Taylor Sheridan's Cody Spears then capture the target in Ukraine, before Joe returns home. From there, two men impersonating police officers arrive at her house, and she kills them in self-defense.

All of this heavily implies that Joe was finally taken by Russians in the present timeline as revenge for having led the operation that captured the SSD member. But in "Sugar Land," we learn that Russia has little to nothing to do with Joe being taken captive.