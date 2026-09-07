Aaron Taylor-Johnson's 96-Minute Heist Movie Is Officially HBO Max's Biggest Streaming Hit

There's something about the heist movie formula that just works. Few types of genre fare can be as generic as a heist film while, at the same time, making that very predictability part of its charm and appeal. Really, simply watching an effective heist flick hit the expected notes can be exhilarating on its own. It's why we just can't get enough of them, whether they're classics of the genre or forgotten heist movies that warrant a second look.

This is also why any heist movie topping the streaming charts is bound to grab our attention. Such is the case with "Fuze," the David Mackenzie-directed British thriller film starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Theo James, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Jake "Toruk Makto" Sully himself, Sam Worthington. The movie was released in theaters domestically earlier this year to little fanfare. Yet, as is the case with most mid-to-low-budget, non-horror films these days, it's since found its audience at home.

According to FlixPatrol, "Fuze" is currently the most-streamed movie on HBO Max stateside and has easily topped the streamer's charts since being added to the platform. That's certainly welcome news to our ears, too, seeing as we here at /Film included "Fuze" on our list of the best action movies of 2026 so far.

And rightly so. A tense, engaging, and clever mix of crime flick and suspense thriller, "Fuze" follows an England-based crew of thieves as they attempt to pull off a major heist while the local authorities are preoccupied with what appears to be a newly-unearthed, unexploded bomb dating back to World War II. Between the film's bomb disposal scenes (which are straight out of "The Hurt Locker"), thrilling car chases, and assorted twists and turns, this movie's a fresh reminder of why the heist genre works so well.