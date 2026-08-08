5 Forgotten Heist Movies That Still Hold Up Today

I am now and have always been a popcorn movie junkie. But while I live for sci-fi, monster flicks, and slashers, I have always had a very special place in my heart for heist movies. When I'm in the midst of watching a great heist film, I always have that thought dancing in my brain along the lines of, "Is this the greatest thing ever?" I distinctly remember watching the excellent Taylor Sheridan-penned "Hell or High Water" for the first time and just thinking "Hell yeah" for pretty much the entirety of its runtime.

It's probably not a coincidence that some of the most entertaining, re-watchable movies ever made happen to be heist films. Heck, even Christopher Nolan's "The Dark Knight" opens with a kickass heist. The best heist movies of all time are oft-cited and well documented, ranging from Michael Mann's "Heat" to Ben Affleck's "The Town" and everything in between. But rest assured, the genre has more than a few hidden gems that have managed to sort of slide through the cracks over the years for a variety of reasons.

Be it bad timing, not-so-great reviews at the time of their release, or any combination of factors, the movies we're looking at today have been largely left out of the conversation when we talk about great heist films. So, we're going to look at some forgotten heist movies that are well-worth seeking out. From sturdy, mid-budget thrillers to inventive low-budget dramas, there's a lot to love here, so let's get into it.