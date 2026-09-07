George R. R. Martin's A Song Of Ice And Fire Books, Ranked

With "The Winds of Winter" still yet to blow into bookstores, it's looking like George R. R. Martin's "A Song of Ice and Fire" (the source material for HBO's "Game of Thrones") will go down as an unfinished masterpiece. Well, as much as a story can qualify for the second description when the first word sits in front of it.

Thanks to the TV series, the books broke through the niche of their own genre to become a worldwide phenomenon. But that's not to say the books needed an adaptation to save them. Martin's dialogue and characterization are some of the best in the business. The same could be said for his plotting, if only he could rein in both his perfectionism and discipline himself enough to prune his story.

Martin has said there are two types of writers: architects, who plot everything in detail, and gardeners, who let their story take shape as it grows. He's a gardener, and that style might be what doomed the books to noncompletion; he let his seed of a story grow into too vast a forest to contain. But looking at the books' highs and lows, it's clear you can't separate vice from virtue here. If Martin was the kind of writer who kept things simple, "A Song of Ice and Fire" would not be the story that we know.

For all the grief Martin has gotten about not finishing, it's worth remembering said grief is only thrown his way because he made people fall in love with "A Song of Ice and Fire" to begin with. Here are the five currently published main saga books, ranked from worst to best.