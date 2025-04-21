Game Of Thrones Nearly Included A Massive Time Jump That Could Have Changed Everything

There are dozens of key moments in the history of "A Song of Ice and Fire" that, had they gone another way, could've put characters on very different paths. What if Robb Stark had stuck to his original wedding plans? What if Bran had listened to his mother and not gone climbing? What if Ned Stark had taken the time to hear out the deserter from the Night's Watch who claimed that White Walkers were the real deal? These are all hypotheticals that could've changed "Game of Thrones" drastically, but one huge alteration that author George R. R. Martin had genuinely considered was having a time jump in the middle of a pivotal moment of his epic story.

Advertisement

Amidst all the deception, death, and dragons, Martin played with the idea of giving his characters a breather between "A Storm of Swords" and "A Feast for Crows," the third and fourth novels in Martin's "Game of Thrones" book series, by leaping forward five years in the timeline. At this point, Oberyn Martell had died, Jon Snow was now Lord Commander of the Night's Watch, Jorah had been banished by Daenerys, Petyr Baelish killed Lysa Arryn, and Arya Stark had made her way to Braavos to learn the ways of the Faceless Men. That's a lot to leave lingering for half a decade, but the reasoning behind it all made sense while also potentially making things a little more complicated.