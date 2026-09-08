NYPD Blue Got A Bizarre Sitcom Spin-Off That Was Canceled After One Episode

TV history is littered with shows that were canceled after just one season. These range from cult hits such as "Firefly" and "Freaks and Geeks" to truly awful TV series such as "South of Hell." But there is something even more undignified than being yanked off the air after one season: being canceled after one episode. That's what happened in the case of "NYPD" spin-off "Public Morals."

One of the best crime dramas in TV history, "NYPD Blue" beat the so-called golden age of prestige TV by a couple of decades, becoming must-watch TV for adults of the 90s who dutifully gathered around water coolers across the nation to discuss the latest updates on Dennis Franz's Detective Andy Sipowicz. The show was co-created by Steven Bochco, whose previous police procedural "Hill Street Blues" was a hit for NBC. Six years after that show came to an end in 1987, Boncho teamed up with David Milch to create "NYPD Blue." The procedural followed the officers of New York City's 15th Precinct, providing a realistic and notably gritty look into the lives of its detectives, and courting controversy in the process.

Ultimately, though, that controversy only helped "NYPD Blue" become the major success it did, running for 12 seasons on ABC and earning 84 Emmy nominations and 20 wins. Even if you don't remember it, you probably remember your parents talking about "NYPD Blue," or you might be familiar with it via references on other shows (Remember when Homer Simpson justified his short-sleeve shirt and tie combo by claiming "Sipowicz does it?")

Naturally, given the show's success, spin-offs eventually emerged. Sadly, they weren't very good, and "Public Morals" was downright awful.