Silo Author Hugh Howey Has Two Cameos In The Apple TV Series That You Might've Missed

Author Hugh Howey is one of the great success stories of self-publishing. In 2011, he published his short story, "Wool," via Kindle Direct Publishing. It quickly took off, inspiring Howey to continue the story — a post-apocalyptic narrative about a society that lives in a silo structure to guard against the poisonous world outside — with more short stories. These were eventually packaged together as a book collectively titled "Wool," which became the first of a trilogy.

As if having a near-instant bestseller wasn't enough, Hollywood also took an interest in Howey. Ridley Scott at one point planned a feature film based on "Wool." After that fell through, the story finally made it to the screen as the Apple TV series "Silo." Howey has given "Silo" his full-bodied endorsement – so much so he's made not one but two cameos on the series.

Howey's first appearance on "Silo" was in the Season 1 finale, "Outside," where he is briefly visible in a crowd shot of the Silo's residents. Howey is not a trained actor, of course, so it makes sense the series only uses him as they would another extra. Unless you're a "Silo" super-fan who can recognize Howey on sight, you'd never know he wasn't merely another extra. Compare, say, Stan Lee's cameos across various Marvel movies, which loudly announced themselves and built a screen persona for Lee himself.

In "Silo" Season 3 Episode 8, "Gray Goo," Howey appeared again, this time working in the Silo's mines. (Due to hazardous conditions, the Silo's mines are treated like a prison sentence for lawbreakers.) This cameo was just as small as the first, but this time, he wasn't alone.