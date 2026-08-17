How Silo Author Hugh Howey Feels About The Apple TV Series

If you've lost your faith in mystery box TV series after years of lousy "Lost" imitators, then "Silo" might just make you a believer again. Based on Hugh Howey's book trilogy, Apple TV's sci-fi drama stars a tattooed-out Rebecca Ferguson as Juliette Nichols. An engineer who toils on the lowest levels of a colossal underground silo long after an unknown event left the Earth's surface uninhabitable, Juliette is the kind of blue collar worker who prefers to keep her nose to the grindstone. But when her IT specialist boyfriend George Wilkins (Ferdinand Kingsley) turns up dead under suspicious circumstances, Juliette's rebellious streak kicks in, setting her on a path to uncovering the truth behind her post-apocalyptic home.

As you can plainly see, "Silo" is about more than secrets buried within other secrets. It's a series about the power of information and how knowledge is weaponized by authority figures seeking to control the masses. This theme comes directly from Howey's books, yet "Silo" is far from an excessively faithful adaptation. As it's progressed, showrunner Graham Yost (no stranger to re-imagining literary titles for the screen himself, having previously expanded Elmore Leonard's Raylan Givens stories into the neo-Western TV touchstone "Justified") has only proven willing to deviate further and further from the show's source material.

Not that you should expect to hear the author complain. Howey has already gone on the record to voice his satisfaction with the "Silo" TV series from pretty much top to bottom. He also seems aware that whatever creative grievances he may or may not quietly have with the show, they're small potatoes compared to what other writers have gone through with adaptations of their creations.