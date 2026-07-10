Silo Season 3: The Meaning Of Juliette's Tattoos Is More Important Than Ever

The following contains spoilers for Episode 2 of "Silo" Season 3.

"Silo" is back, and it's one of the best sci-fi shows on Apple TV. The post-apocalyptic thriller about people living in an underground silo after some cataclysm ended civilization and made the surface world a toxic hell is addictive, compelling, and full of unforgettable twists and turns. The show introduces several intriguing mysteries, and weaves them in with nuanced character drama in a way reminiscent of the best seasons of "Lost." Sure, the mysteries are great and the audience is desperate for answers, but the character arcs and stories are just so good that watching, say, Rebecca Ferguson's Juliette interact with Steve Zahn's Solo is heartbreaking and just as enthralling.

Season 3 changes the status quo significantly. The premiere introduces a huge departure from Hugh Howey's book series with an amnesia storyline for Juliette that adds yet another mystery to the show. Episode 2 makes it clear, however, that this isn't just a sitcom plot to delay Juliette explaining what she saw outside the silo, but a larger storyline that adds to the worldbuilding of the show.

Most importantly, it adds a lot of juicy drama to Juliette, who is now a stranger in her own home, surrounded by people who worship her without having any clue why. She not only is incapable of recognizing her friends, but even her sense of self. Case in point, her tattoos. Though we've seen Juliette's tattoos plenty of times before, they take on a different meaning in this episode when Juliette meets with a young girl who calls herself Juliette. Turns out, there is a whole group of girls taking on the name of their new mayor, dressing just like her, and even tattooing the same design on their arm.