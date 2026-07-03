Silo Season 3: Why So Many Major Characters Are Missing In Episode 1

The following post contains spoilers for the Season 3 premiere of "Silo."

"Silo" is one of the most underrated sci-fi shows on AppleTV. The post-apocalyptic story of the remnants of humanity living inside an underground silo is thrilling, constantly introducing new mysteries that add up to exquisite world building. There is a sense of history in every scene, in every new set that adds up to a compelling story of secrets, conspiracies, and revolution.

But at its core, the show understands what made "Lost" the biggest show on the planet in the '00s — it's all about the characters. While the mystery of the silo, its origin, its many nonsensical rules are intriguing, what makes the show worth watching week after week is the fleshed out characters that populate the silo with their own problems, goals, and flaws.

Season 3 starts off with quite a shocking new status quo, with Rebecca Ferguson's Juliette Nichols as mayor, a new council made up of several department heads, and also several major characters missing. From Bernard Holland and Martha Walker, to Lukas Kyle and Patrick Kennedy, and the entire cast from silo 17, we are missing some of the most interesting characters and storylines from Season 2. What happened?

Well, for one, "Silo" has A LOT of plot to resolve this season, as Season 2 ended with a multitude of reveals that change everything for the show, like an AI machine that can kill the silo residents at will. That means Season 3 is doing things a bit differently now.