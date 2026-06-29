5 Sci-Fi Books That Deserve Way Better Movie Adaptations

The phrase has probably existed as long as humans have been making art. One can picture some early humans, still living their hunter/gatherer existence, congregated around a fire, distracting themselves with bardic tales and performative games. A performer might be repeating one of the local legends, weaving a tale of heroism and antediluvian magic. As soon as the poet and raconteurs have completed their story, there was no doubt some snob — a proto-critic — who stood up, went back to their dwelling, and muttered, "The original was better."

So it goes to the modern age. Authors invent glorious, creative, and expansive novels, and Hollywood elects to drain said novels of their adventure, their tone, their humor, their ideas, their theme, or merely their uniqueness. One needn't look very far in the film industry to find a bad adaptation of a classic novel. Books and films are different media, with one relying solely on the reader's engagement and the other requiring technology, a finite amount of time, and visual representation. It's a miracle that so many novels have been adapted well to movies at all.

The following list comprises films that vary in quality, from merely okay to downright mediocre. They all have this in common, though: they did a disservice to the great science fiction novels on which they were based. Several classic sci-fi novels have, when making the move to Hollywood, been given big stars, big budgets, and the full-bore studio treatment. And yet, somehow, they managed to drain their respective source materials of personality. Some of the films below may be fine enough, but the books on which they are based deserved better than what Hollywood gave them.

Here, then, are five examples of great sci-fi novels that deserved better adaptations.