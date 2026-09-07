A New Animated Batman Movie Has A Better Bane Than Tom Hardy

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This article contains spoilers for "Batman: Knightfall – Part 1."

Bane is such a fixture of "Batman" media that most people forget he only debuted in the 1990s. In Bane's debut arc, "Knightfall," he discovered Batman's secret identity, wore Batman down by staging a mass breakout at Arkham Asylum, and then famously shattered Batman's spine over his knee.

"Knightfall" was a year-long crossover event that pulled all the "Batman" titles together. That's common in superhero comics now, but in the 1990s, it felt new. Batman media was swift to include Bane, cementing his place in the rogues' gallery for Bat-fans everywhere. But do any of those adaptations live up to "Knightfall"?

The creators of "Batman: The Animated Series" weren't impressed with Bane and only featured him under "duress." The 2004 cartoon "The Batman" likewise made Bane (Joaquim de Almeida) into only a stronger-than-average villain of the week. "Batman & Robin" stripped Bane (Robert Swenson) of his cunning, reducing him to only a thug.

The most famous Bane is the one in Christopher Nolan's "The Dark Knight Rises," played by Tom Hardy. But let's be real; While Hardy's Bane is a fearsome villain who indeed breaks Batman (Christian Bale) and Gotham City itself, he's remembered mostly for his goofy, high-pitched bellow of a voice. He's also undercut by a twist revealing him as a servant of Talia al Ghul (Marion Cotillard), and disposed of as an afterthought. Hardy's Bane is a respectable adaptation, but not a definitive one.

That definitive adaptation has now arrived in an animated film (the first of a trilogy) based on "Knightfall." Directed by Jeff Wamester, "Batman: Knightfall" is a strong return to form for DC Animation. With an R-rating, it's also got the most brutal, terrifying adaptation of Bane (voiced by Michael Mando) yet.