A Better Call Saul Actor Is Playing Key Spider-Man And Batman Villains In The Same Year

Actor Michael Mando, known for his role as the in-over-his-head gangster Nacho Varga in "Better Call Saul," is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe this summer. In 2017, he appeared in "Spider-Man: Homecoming" as the criminal Mac Gargan, who Spider-Man fans recognized was future super-villain the Scorpion. Despite a "Homecoming" post-credits scene teasing Gargan's return, he wound up usurped by Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) in sequel "Spider-Man: Far from Home" and a multiverse full of Spidey villains in "Spider-Man: No Way Home."

But the trailers for the upcoming fourth film "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" show Gargan is back and suited up as Scorpion. It's not clear how big a role he'll play, since other villains (from Tombstone to Tarantula) are in the movie, as are more heroic guest stars like the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and the Punisher (Jon Bernthal). But Mando will get to be the Scorpion at least once... and he's pulling double super-villain duty in 2026.

The first trailer for the animated film "Batman: Knightfall" (part 1 of a trilogy) dropped on June Tuesday, June 23. As confirmed by IGN, Mando will be voicing Bane in the film, alongside Anson Mount ("Star Trek: Strange New Worlds") as Batman. (Mount previously voiced Batman in the 2021 animated film "Injustice.") Mando also announced his part in "Knightfall," and his excitement at playing Bane, on Twitter:

"Knightfall" is a massive story that ran for over a year across different Batman comics from 1993 to 1994. It was Bane's first appearance (specifically the one-shot issue "Vengeance of Bane" by Chuck Dixon and Graham Nolan) and he defeated Batman like no villain previously had. If Bane wanted to, he could've killed Batman, but he arrogantly decided to only break the Bat instead, and the paralyzed Bruce Wayne had to temporarily retire.